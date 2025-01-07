Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
856.57
751.83
731.29
693.71
yoy growth (%)
13.93
2.8
5.41
8.6
Raw materials
-424.99
-378.84
-375.06
-395.81
As % of sales
49.61
50.38
51.28
57.05
Employee costs
-104.16
-100.37
-89.3
-71.61
As % of sales
12.16
13.35
12.21
10.32
Other costs
-146.91
-130.65
-139.85
-121.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.15
17.37
19.12
17.47
Operating profit
180.49
141.96
127.06
105.03
OPM
21.07
18.88
17.37
15.14
Depreciation
-87.29
-90.05
-86.61
-88.25
Interest expense
-100.21
-107.48
-28.31
-88.34
Other income
23.12
36.01
18.37
20.71
Profit before tax
16.11
-19.56
30.51
-50.85
Taxes
-20.51
-1.22
-10.95
16.46
Tax rate
-127.28
6.27
-35.9
-32.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.39
-20.78
19.56
-34.38
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.93
-5.33
Net profit
-4.39
-20.78
17.62
-39.72
yoy growth (%)
-78.84
-217.94
-144.36
-32.51
NPM
-0.51
-2.76
2.41
-5.72
