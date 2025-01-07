iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

856.57

751.83

731.29

693.71

yoy growth (%)

13.93

2.8

5.41

8.6

Raw materials

-424.99

-378.84

-375.06

-395.81

As % of sales

49.61

50.38

51.28

57.05

Employee costs

-104.16

-100.37

-89.3

-71.61

As % of sales

12.16

13.35

12.21

10.32

Other costs

-146.91

-130.65

-139.85

-121.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.15

17.37

19.12

17.47

Operating profit

180.49

141.96

127.06

105.03

OPM

21.07

18.88

17.37

15.14

Depreciation

-87.29

-90.05

-86.61

-88.25

Interest expense

-100.21

-107.48

-28.31

-88.34

Other income

23.12

36.01

18.37

20.71

Profit before tax

16.11

-19.56

30.51

-50.85

Taxes

-20.51

-1.22

-10.95

16.46

Tax rate

-127.28

6.27

-35.9

-32.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.39

-20.78

19.56

-34.38

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.93

-5.33

Net profit

-4.39

-20.78

17.62

-39.72

yoy growth (%)

-78.84

-217.94

-144.36

-32.51

NPM

-0.51

-2.76

2.41

-5.72

