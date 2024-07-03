iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

109
(-1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

11.96

33.17

393.33

287.51

289.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.96

33.17

393.33

287.51

289.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.01

11.14

411.84

7.11

7.4

Total Income

24.96

44.31

805.18

294.63

297.11

Total Expenditure

23.75

42.91

316.81

235.82

224.02

PBIDT

1.21

1.4

488.36

58.8

73.09

Interest

0.41

0.17

-11.47

21.05

21.14

PBDT

0.8

1.23

499.83

37.75

51.95

Depreciation

0.22

0.25

12.67

13.56

13.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.18

-0.03

145.31

4.67

6.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

-10.84

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.4

1.01

352.69

19.53

31.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.41

0.94

352.64

19.42

31.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

271.28

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.41

0.94

81.36

19.42

31.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.16

59.68

3.29

5.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

59.09

59.09

59.09

59.09

59.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.11

4.22

124.16

20.45

25.22

PBDTM(%)

6.68

3.7

127.07

13.12

17.93

PATM(%)

3.34

3.04

89.66

6.79

10.98

Ind-Swift Labs.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.