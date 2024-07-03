Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
11.96
33.17
393.33
287.51
289.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.96
33.17
393.33
287.51
289.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.01
11.14
411.84
7.11
7.4
Total Income
24.96
44.31
805.18
294.63
297.11
Total Expenditure
23.75
42.91
316.81
235.82
224.02
PBIDT
1.21
1.4
488.36
58.8
73.09
Interest
0.41
0.17
-11.47
21.05
21.14
PBDT
0.8
1.23
499.83
37.75
51.95
Depreciation
0.22
0.25
12.67
13.56
13.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.18
-0.03
145.31
4.67
6.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
-10.84
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.4
1.01
352.69
19.53
31.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.41
0.94
352.64
19.42
31.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
271.28
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.41
0.94
81.36
19.42
31.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0.16
59.68
3.29
5.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.09
59.09
59.09
59.09
59.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.11
4.22
124.16
20.45
25.22
PBDTM(%)
6.68
3.7
127.07
13.12
17.93
PATM(%)
3.34
3.04
89.66
6.79
10.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.