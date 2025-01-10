iifl-logo-icon 1
India Steel Works Ltd Balance Sheet

4.9
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.06

8.74

45.86

95.49

Net Worth

39.75

48.55

85.67

135.3

Minority Interest

Debt

93.05

67.43

63.59

125.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

132.8

115.98

149.26

260.76

Fixed Assets

208.89

216.48

223.95

231.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.06

2.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-76.56

-100.93

-75.19

26.11

Inventories

135.35

136.07

170.19

238

Inventory Days

603.86

Sundry Debtors

0

0.23

0.27

10.3

Debtor Days

26.13

Other Current Assets

57.64

53.3

42.45

51.86

Sundry Creditors

-163.93

-167.72

-187.77

-81.63

Creditor Days

207.11

Other Current Liabilities

-105.62

-122.81

-100.34

-192.42

Cash

0.45

0.44

0.46

0.98

Total Assets

132.79

116

149.27

260.75

