India Steel Works Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
8.74
45.86
95.49
Net Worth
39.75
48.55
85.67
135.3
Minority Interest
Debt
93.05
67.43
63.59
125.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
132.8
115.98
149.26
260.76
Fixed Assets
208.89
216.48
223.95
231.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.06
2.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-76.56
-100.93
-75.19
26.11
Inventories
135.35
136.07
170.19
238
Inventory Days
603.86
Sundry Debtors
0
0.23
0.27
10.3
Debtor Days
26.13
Other Current Assets
57.64
53.3
42.45
51.86
Sundry Creditors
-163.93
-167.72
-187.77
-81.63
Creditor Days
207.11
Other Current Liabilities
-105.62
-122.81
-100.34
-192.42
Cash
0.45
0.44
0.46
0.98
Total Assets
132.79
116
149.27
260.75
