|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.85
139.53
949.15
1,085.77
yoy growth (%)
3.09
-85.29
-12.58
85.95
Raw materials
-154.4
-98.83
-833.86
-940.94
As % of sales
107.33
70.82
87.85
86.66
Employee costs
-5.84
-15.95
-21.98
-20.92
As % of sales
4.06
11.43
2.31
1.92
Other costs
-16.43
-61.27
-92.73
-96.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.42
43.91
9.77
8.85
Operating profit
-32.83
-36.52
0.57
27.7
OPM
-22.82
-26.17
0.06
2.55
Depreciation
-7.59
-10.6
-8.4
-18.36
Interest expense
-8.99
-9.64
-16.74
-19
Other income
32.4
37.1
29.53
10.04
Profit before tax
-17.02
-19.67
4.95
0.38
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
0
0
0
-8.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.02
-19.67
4.95
0.34
Exceptional items
-2.77
0
-0.76
0
Net profit
-19.79
-19.67
4.19
0.34
yoy growth (%)
0.59
-569.12
1,100.8
-91.35
NPM
-13.75
-14.1
0.44
0.03
