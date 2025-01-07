iifl-logo-icon 1
India Steel Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.2
(-1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.85

139.53

949.15

1,085.77

yoy growth (%)

3.09

-85.29

-12.58

85.95

Raw materials

-154.4

-98.83

-833.86

-940.94

As % of sales

107.33

70.82

87.85

86.66

Employee costs

-5.84

-15.95

-21.98

-20.92

As % of sales

4.06

11.43

2.31

1.92

Other costs

-16.43

-61.27

-92.73

-96.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.42

43.91

9.77

8.85

Operating profit

-32.83

-36.52

0.57

27.7

OPM

-22.82

-26.17

0.06

2.55

Depreciation

-7.59

-10.6

-8.4

-18.36

Interest expense

-8.99

-9.64

-16.74

-19

Other income

32.4

37.1

29.53

10.04

Profit before tax

-17.02

-19.67

4.95

0.38

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0

0

0

-8.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.02

-19.67

4.95

0.34

Exceptional items

-2.77

0

-0.76

0

Net profit

-19.79

-19.67

4.19

0.34

yoy growth (%)

0.59

-569.12

1,100.8

-91.35

NPM

-13.75

-14.1

0.44

0.03

