India Steel Works Ltd Key Ratios

4.51
(-1.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:38:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.09

-73.76

Op profit growth

-10.1

422.89

EBIT growth

-19.98

-227.37

Net profit growth

0.58

265.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-22.83

-26.18

-1.31

EBIT margin

-5.58

-7.2

1.48

Net profit margin

-13.76

-14.11

-1.01

RoCE

-3.06

-3.78

RoNW

-3.41

-2.62

RoA

-1.88

-1.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.5

-0.49

-0.14

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.68

-0.76

-0.4

Book value per share

3.39

3.88

5.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.48

-0.42

-7.14

P/CEPS

-1.07

-0.27

-2.44

P/B

0.21

0.05

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

-346.9

207.38

4.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-0.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.86

67.01

Inventory days

384.98

283.1

Creditor days

-178.44

-315.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.89

1.04

-0.59

Net debt / equity

0.92

0.69

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-3.78

-2.95

-6.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-107.33

-70.82

-81.52

Employee costs

-4.06

-11.43

-3.82

Other costs

-11.43

-43.92

-15.97

