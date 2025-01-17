Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.09
-73.76
Op profit growth
-10.1
422.89
EBIT growth
-19.98
-227.37
Net profit growth
0.58
265.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-22.83
-26.18
-1.31
EBIT margin
-5.58
-7.2
1.48
Net profit margin
-13.76
-14.11
-1.01
RoCE
-3.06
-3.78
RoNW
-3.41
-2.62
RoA
-1.88
-1.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.5
-0.49
-0.14
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.68
-0.76
-0.4
Book value per share
3.39
3.88
5.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.48
-0.42
-7.14
P/CEPS
-1.07
-0.27
-2.44
P/B
0.21
0.05
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
-346.9
207.38
4.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-0.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.86
67.01
Inventory days
384.98
283.1
Creditor days
-178.44
-315.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.89
1.04
-0.59
Net debt / equity
0.92
0.69
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-3.78
-2.95
-6.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-107.33
-70.82
-81.52
Employee costs
-4.06
-11.43
-3.82
Other costs
-11.43
-43.92
-15.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.