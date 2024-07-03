iifl-logo-icon 1
India Steel Works Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.1
(-1.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

3.47

17.15

95.53

117.28

383.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.47

17.15

95.53

117.28

383.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

8.84

4.34

30.35

17.24

Total Income

4.06

25.99

99.87

147.63

400.75

Total Expenditure

17.5

28.57

100.18

144.32

389.09

PBIDT

-13.44

-2.58

-0.31

3.31

11.66

Interest

6.33

7.3

5.91

7.83

9.61

PBDT

-19.77

-9.89

-6.22

-4.52

2.05

Depreciation

5.64

5.7

6.44

7.98

8.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-25.41

-15.58

-12.66

-12.51

-6.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-25.41

-15.58

-12.66

-12.51

-6.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-2.12

-0.77

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-25.41

-13.46

-11.89

-12.51

-6.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.64

-0.39

-0.32

-0.31

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-387.31

-15.04

-0.32

2.82

3.04

PBDTM(%)

-569.74

-57.66

-6.51

-3.85

0.53

PATM(%)

-732.27

-90.84

-13.25

-10.66

-1.59

