India Steel Works Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
3.47
17.15
95.53
117.28
383.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.47
17.15
95.53
117.28
383.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
8.84
4.34
30.35
17.24
Total Income
4.06
25.99
99.87
147.63
400.75
Total Expenditure
17.5
28.57
100.18
144.32
389.09
PBIDT
-13.44
-2.58
-0.31
3.31
11.66
Interest
6.33
7.3
5.91
7.83
9.61
PBDT
-19.77
-9.89
-6.22
-4.52
2.05
Depreciation
5.64
5.7
6.44
7.98
8.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-25.41
-15.58
-12.66
-12.51
-6.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-25.41
-15.58
-12.66
-12.51
-6.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-2.12
-0.77
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-25.41
-13.46
-11.89
-12.51
-6.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.64
-0.39
-0.32
-0.31
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-387.31
-15.04
-0.32
2.82
3.04
PBDTM(%)
-569.74
-57.66
-6.51
-3.85
0.53
PATM(%)
-732.27
-90.84
-13.25
-10.66
-1.59
