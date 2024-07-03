SectorSteel
Open₹5.5
Prev. Close₹5.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.34
Day's High₹5.5
Day's Low₹5.3
52 Week's High₹8.74
52 Week's Low₹2.61
Book Value₹0.83
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)210.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
8.74
45.86
95.49
Net Worth
39.75
48.55
85.67
135.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.85
139.53
949.15
1,085.77
yoy growth (%)
3.09
-85.29
-12.58
85.95
Raw materials
-154.4
-98.83
-833.86
-940.94
As % of sales
107.33
70.82
87.85
86.66
Employee costs
-5.84
-15.95
-21.98
-20.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.02
-19.67
4.95
0.38
Depreciation
-7.59
-10.6
-8.4
-18.36
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
165.94
-33.97
-5.86
-13.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.09
-85.29
-12.58
85.95
Op profit growth
-10.11
-6,482.49
-97.93
41.31
EBIT growth
-20
-146.22
11.95
59.99
Net profit growth
0.59
-569.12
1,100.8
-91.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
4.71
23.81
143.86
139.54
531.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.71
23.81
143.86
139.54
531.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.89
26.12
32.4
37.1
25.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Varun S Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilip Maharana
Executive Chairman
Sudhirkumar H Gupta
Independent Director
Santosh Pandharinath Bhosale
Independent Director
Shivanand Shesherao Bhalerao
Independent Director
Ratna Deep Ranjan
Independent Director
Rajesh Govind Pote
Additional Director & JMD
Siddharth S. Gupta
Non Executive Director
Priyanka V. Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
India Steel Works Ltd (formerly known Isibars Ltd), incorporated as Khanna & Roy Heavy Engineering in 1987 and was acquired by the present promoter H L Gupta took over the firm in 1990 and renamed it as Isibars in May 1991. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel products like hot rolled, bars and rods, bright bars, etc. Later Isibar took over the steel division of Zenith comprising the steel melting and rolling unit at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Drawn stainless steel bars and bright bars, being corrosion-resistant, are used in the automobile, textile, machine tool, chemical, food, dairy and marine industries. Stainless steel flats are cold-rolled and used to manufacture stainless steel utensils. The company increased its capacity for cold-finished bars to 10,000 tpa. The companys expansion-cum-backward integration project at Khopoli has been implemented and it started production from July, 1998 with a cost of Rs 120.52 crs. During 2003-04, the Cold bar rolling mill was re-installed and started commercial operations from the year on to augment the rolling capacities of the Company to 1,00,000 MT per annum from 80000 MT. The Company also undertook to expand its steel making capacity by installing a new Induction furnace. Upon completion of this expansion project the steel making capacity at the end of the year was increased to 54,000 MT per annum from 40,000 MT. During 2012-13, the Bright Bar Division in Navi Mumbai was shifted and merged into the Khopoli facil
The India Steel Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Steel Works Ltd is ₹210.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Steel Works Ltd is 0 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Steel Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Steel Works Ltd is ₹2.61 and ₹8.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Steel Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.26%, 3 Years at 4.81%, 1 Year at 8.22%, 6 Month at 22.73%, 3 Month at 52.97% and 1 Month at -4.09%.
