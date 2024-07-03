iifl-logo-icon 1
India Steel Works Ltd Share Price

5.3
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.5
  • Day's High5.5
  • 52 Wk High8.74
  • Prev. Close5.4
  • Day's Low5.3
  • 52 Wk Low 2.61
  • Turnover (lac)7.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)210.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

India Steel Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

5.5

Prev. Close

5.4

Turnover(Lac.)

7.34

Day's High

5.5

Day's Low

5.3

52 Week's High

8.74

52 Week's Low

2.61

Book Value

0.83

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

210.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

India Steel Works Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

India Steel Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

India Steel Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.04%

Non-Promoter- 1.32%

Institutions: 1.32%

Non-Institutions: 50.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Steel Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.06

8.74

45.86

95.49

Net Worth

39.75

48.55

85.67

135.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.85

139.53

949.15

1,085.77

yoy growth (%)

3.09

-85.29

-12.58

85.95

Raw materials

-154.4

-98.83

-833.86

-940.94

As % of sales

107.33

70.82

87.85

86.66

Employee costs

-5.84

-15.95

-21.98

-20.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.02

-19.67

4.95

0.38

Depreciation

-7.59

-10.6

-8.4

-18.36

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

165.94

-33.97

-5.86

-13.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.09

-85.29

-12.58

85.95

Op profit growth

-10.11

-6,482.49

-97.93

41.31

EBIT growth

-20

-146.22

11.95

59.99

Net profit growth

0.59

-569.12

1,100.8

-91.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

4.71

23.81

143.86

139.54

531.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.71

23.81

143.86

139.54

531.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.89

26.12

32.4

37.1

25.78

India Steel Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Steel Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Varun S Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilip Maharana

Executive Chairman

Sudhirkumar H Gupta

Independent Director

Santosh Pandharinath Bhosale

Independent Director

Shivanand Shesherao Bhalerao

Independent Director

Ratna Deep Ranjan

Independent Director

Rajesh Govind Pote

Additional Director & JMD

Siddharth S. Gupta

Non Executive Director

Priyanka V. Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Steel Works Ltd

Summary

India Steel Works Ltd (formerly known Isibars Ltd), incorporated as Khanna & Roy Heavy Engineering in 1987 and was acquired by the present promoter H L Gupta took over the firm in 1990 and renamed it as Isibars in May 1991. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel products like hot rolled, bars and rods, bright bars, etc. Later Isibar took over the steel division of Zenith comprising the steel melting and rolling unit at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Drawn stainless steel bars and bright bars, being corrosion-resistant, are used in the automobile, textile, machine tool, chemical, food, dairy and marine industries. Stainless steel flats are cold-rolled and used to manufacture stainless steel utensils. The company increased its capacity for cold-finished bars to 10,000 tpa. The companys expansion-cum-backward integration project at Khopoli has been implemented and it started production from July, 1998 with a cost of Rs 120.52 crs. During 2003-04, the Cold bar rolling mill was re-installed and started commercial operations from the year on to augment the rolling capacities of the Company to 1,00,000 MT per annum from 80000 MT. The Company also undertook to expand its steel making capacity by installing a new Induction furnace. Upon completion of this expansion project the steel making capacity at the end of the year was increased to 54,000 MT per annum from 40,000 MT. During 2012-13, the Bright Bar Division in Navi Mumbai was shifted and merged into the Khopoli facil
Company FAQs

What is the India Steel Works Ltd share price today?

The India Steel Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Steel Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Steel Works Ltd is ₹210.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Steel Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Steel Works Ltd is 0 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Steel Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Steel Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Steel Works Ltd is ₹2.61 and ₹8.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Steel Works Ltd?

India Steel Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.26%, 3 Years at 4.81%, 1 Year at 8.22%, 6 Month at 22.73%, 3 Month at 52.97% and 1 Month at -4.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Steel Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Steel Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.05 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 50.63 %

