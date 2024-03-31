To the Board of Directors of INDIA STEEL WORKS LIMITED Report on the Audit of Financial Results Adverse Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of INDIA STEEL WORKS LIMITED (Hereinafter referred to as company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and does not give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024, of its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended.

Going Concern

The Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as of the previous year balance sheet date. Operations of the company has ceased since long and the company is not in the position to discharge its liabilities. These events or conditions, along with other matters indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the books of the company are still prepared on historical cost basis. In our opinion the accounts of the company should not be prepared on going concern basis i.e., the assets and liabilities of the company should be stated at net realizable value. The financial statements do not adequately disclose this fact. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our adverse opinion.

Basis for Adverse Opinion

a. We have been informed that during the period, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has taken the possession of the factory premises of the company situated at Zenith Compound, Village Vihari, Kahalapur District, Raigad. The primary software used for bookkeeping, namely SAP, was not accessible due to the above. The company has prepared the books of accounts in different software taking the balances of earlier years audited financials. We were provided with alternative sources and backup books of accounts to facilitate our audit procedures. Our conclusion is based on the information contained in the backup books that were made available to us. Due to the limited availability of sufficient and appropriate evidence, we are unable to definitively verify or comment on the accessibility of the books of accounts stored on SAP and their potential impact on the financial statements. Consequently, considering this limitation, we have conducted the audit using alternative procedures to the extent feasible.

b. Inventories amounting to 13,535.30 Lakhs have not been valued at lower of cost or Net realisable value which is against the significant accounting policies of the company and is not consistent with Ind AS 2 "Inventories". These inventories held by the company include obsolete and non-moving stock which are valued at cost and is inconsistent with provisions of Ind AS 2. As per the information and documents provided to us, we are of the opinion that work-in-progress amounting to 10,609.92 Lakhs and Raw Material amounting to 1,705.78 Lakhs held by the company can only fetch scrap value. In the absence of quantitative information and supporting documents of Finished Goods, Stock in Trade and Stores and Spares amounting to 1,219.60 lakhs, we are unable to comment on carrying value of the same and its effect on the financial statements for the year. Accordingly, we believe that the Net-worth of the company is overstated by the said amount.

c. Company has not done physical verification or valuation of inventories. On account of the same we are unable to comment on the physical status and/ or recoverable value of such inventories.

d. During the period, the company recognized a reversal of Rs. 552.83 Lakhs in its financial statements, which pertains to an amount payable to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL). The company has submitted an application to the Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum of MSEDCL seeking the reversal of this amount. However, as of the date of this report, the application has not been approved. In our opinion, recognizing this reversal without approval does not present a true and fair view of the companys financial position. Consequently, the profit and net worth of the company have been overstated by Rs. 552.83 Lakhs.

e. During the period, the company wrote off Rs. 594.36 Lakhs in its financial statements related to employee benefits, including salaries, wages, and statutory dues associated with these salaries. The companys management holds the opinion that these dues are no longer payable as they pertain to employees who have left the company. However, these dues were originally payable while the employees were still with the company and writing them off solely because the employees have left is incorrect. Furthermore, the statutory dues associated with these salaries were reversed without filing any claim with the appropriate department. In our opinion, recognizing this write-off as income does not present a true and fair view of the companys financial position. Consequently, the profit and net worth of the company have been overstated by Rs. 594.36 Lakhs.

f. Company has shown insurance claim receivable amounting to 1,120.27 Lakhs. The said claim is outstanding since long back and the same has not been approved by appropriate authority till date. In our opinion, showing the said insurance claim as receivable is not showing true and fair view. On account of the same assets of the company are overstated by 1,120.27.

g. Confirmations of the balances of sundry creditors and debtors, loans and advances, Advances given to suppliers have not been obtained and they are subject to reconciliations and subsequent adjustments if any. As such we are unable to express any opinion as to the effect on the financial statements for the year.

h. Sufficient and appropriate documentary audit evidence in respect of Contingent liabilities were not provided to us. As such we are unable to express any opinion as to the effect on the financial statements for the year.

i. The company has not assessed the impact of various disputed statutory liabilities/ liabilities on account of lawsuits as per the requirement of Ind AS 37 "Provision, Contingent Liabilities, Contingent Asset" and hence the effect of the same, if any, on the financial results. The cases are pending with multiple tax authorities and the said claims have not been acknowledged as debt by the company.

j. The company has not assessed the Fair Value of various Assets and Liabilities as per the requirement of Ind AS 103 "Fair Value Measurement", the effect of the same, if any, on the financial results is not identifiable. Therefore, we are unable to comment on its impact on the financial results for the year ended March 31,2024.

k. The company has not reviewed the impairment of its tangible assets and other financial and non-financial assets as of March 31, 2024. Hence, no provision in the books of account has been made by the Company. In the absence of assessment of impairment/ provisions by the Company, we are unable to comment on the recoverable amount regarding said items.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. During the year under consideration, we do not have any key audit matters to report.

Emphasis of Matter

a. In absence of information of investee company, we are unable to determine the value of the investments hence the same are carried at cost and no provision for diminution, if any in value of such investments in made.

b. The company does not have internal audit system to commensurate with the size and nature of its business. In absence of the same we are unable to comment whether an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31,2024.

c. In absence of proper records maintained in India related to Foreign Branch, the Financial Statement of Foreign Branch is not audited by us. Our opinion is based on unaudited figures provided by the management.

d. In the absence of uncertainties of making profit in immediate future the company has decided not to create Asset/ Liability on account of Deferred Tax.

e. Fire Insurance Policy of the company is pending renewal as on the date. The risk on account of the same is not ascertainable.

f. Assessment of the Impairment of Assets has not been done by the company, which is inconsistent with Ind AS-36 "Impairment of Assets".

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Results

These Financial Results have been prepared on the basis of the annual financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company and the balance sheet and the statement of cash flows in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Financial Results by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Financial Results, the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Results or, if such disclosures are Inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Results including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Expect for the matters stated in basis of adverse opinion and emphasis of matter paragraph, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of change in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) With reference to matters stated in basis of adverse opinion and going concern paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements do not comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) Expect for the matters as described in basis of adverse opinion, the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as of March 31,2024, on its financial position in its financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

3. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Holding Company or any of its subsidiary companies incorporated in India only with effect from 1 April 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any directors is not in excess of the limit laid down U/s 197 of the IT Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details U/s 197 (16) which requires to be commented by us.

5. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility Accordingly, we are unable to comment on any instance of audit trail feature being tampered.

ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year

ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i.

a. The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b. The Company does not have a regular programme of physical verification of its property plant and equipment. Due to this we are unable to comment on the same.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, all immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) during the year ended 31st March 2024.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a. The management has not conducted physical verification of inventory during the year. Due to this we are unable to comment on the same. As mentioned in the basis of adverse opinion, the inventories have not been valued at lower of cost or market value which has led to overvaluation of inventory in books of accounts.

b. During the year, no working capital limits has been sanctioned in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii. During the year the company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties or to promoters or related parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. During the year, the company has not granted any loans, or made any investments, guarantees, and security, to which the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 apply.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The company has not maintained the books of accounts and records pursuant to the Rules prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the same.

vii.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Duty of Customs and other material statutory dues have not been deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts following amount are outstanding as at the last day of the Financial Year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they become payable to-

Sr. No. Particulars Amount in 1 TDS Payable 75,92,503 2 PF & ESIC & MLWF Payable 28,56,724 3 PT Payable 6,98,300 4 Property Tax/Cess Payable 1,44,04,809 5 GST Payable 12,19,244 6 TCS Payable 4,12,570 7 GST Scrutiny Payable 9,20,250 TOTAL 2,81,04,400

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, other than the following dues of Income Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax:

Name of Status in lakhs Period Forum where the dispute is pending Sales Tax Act 160.11 FY - 2014/2015 Sales Tax Department Sales Tax Act 115.28 FY - 2015/2016 Sales Tax Department Central Excise Act 53.53 FY - 2012/2013 Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence Central Excise Act 406.30 FY - 2012/2013 CESTAT Central Excise Act 37.99 FY - 2005/2006 Comm. Of Central Excise Central Excise Act 9.64 FY - 2012/2013 Addl. Comm. Of Central Excise Goods & Services Tax 39.82 FY - 2017/2018 Dy. Com. Of State Tax (E-635) Goods & Services Tax 375.42 FY - 2018/2019 Dy. Com. Of State Tax (E-635) Income Tax 214.58 FY - 2017/2018 Addl. Comm. Of Income Tax Income Tax 1.28 FY - 2016/2017 Dy. Comm. Of Income Tax

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix.

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, details of defaults in repayment of dues to Banks is as under:

Nature of Borrowing, Including Debt Securities Name of Lender Amount not Paid on due date Principal Interest No. of days delayed Cash Credit Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 856.95 399.86 457.09 851 Cash Credit DNSB 3,402.85 2,000.00 1,402.85 701 Letter of Credit Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 1,035.52 614.35 421.17 851 Term Loan - FITL DNSB 270.17 166.14 104.03 701 Term Loan - FITL Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 36.96 15.04 21.91 851 Term Loan - ECLGS Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 101.06 80.00 21.06 851 Term Loan - Financial Institution (NBFC) Sundaram Finance Limited 7.42 7.20 0.21 1,127

b. The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year. However, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions and their account has been declared has NPA.

c. During the year the company has not availed of or has been disbursed any term loans

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

e. In our opinion, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

f. The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x.

a. The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi.

a. No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year

b. There is no instance, during the year that necessitates reporting in the form ADT-4

c. There are no instances of whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.

a. We are unable to comment whether the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business as we have not received any documents or information in relation to the same.

b. We have not received the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report. Due to this we are unable to comment on the same.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

a. The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

d. There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the previous financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that there exists some material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 10(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members INDIA STEEL WORKS LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024

Report on the internal financial controls under clause(i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting INDIA STEEL WORKS LIMITED (‘the Company) as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company.

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and as mentioned in emphasis of matter paragraph, the Company does not have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting as of March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.