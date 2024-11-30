iifl-logo-icon 1
India Steel Works Ltd EGM

4.51
(-1.96%)
Jan 17, 2025

India Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Nov 202421 Dec 2024
NEWS Paper Advertising before dispatching Notice of 1st EGM of the Company to be held on 21-12-2024 NEWS paper advertisement regarding dispatch of Notice & other details of 1st Extra-ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 21 12 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Scrutiniser Report dtd 21 12 2024 issued by Cs Mayur More along with voting results of the Resolutions considered at the EGM of the Company held on 21 12 2024 Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 21 12 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024) Result of the EGM held on 21 12 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.12.2024)
EGM16 Jan 202426 Feb 2024
With reference to the captioned subject, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e., Tuesday, January 16, 2024 have inter-alia took on record among others as given 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Stand Alone Financial Statements for the Quarter & nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter & nine months ended on 31st December, 2023, together with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company are as annexed in Annexure-A. The (EGM No.2/2023-24)Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled on 26.02.2024 at 2p.m (IST) through VC/OAVM. Kindly take note of the Notice enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e 26 02 2024. PLs find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the said EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024) The 2nd ( EGM No.2/2023-24) Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held on 26 02 2024 through VC/OAVM. The Special Resolutions no.1,2,3 were passed by the Share holders with requisite majority. As required under Reg44(3) of SEBI(Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015, we are sending herewith Voting Result along with Scrutinisers Report. The EGM was held through VC/OAVM. The Special Resolutions No.1,2,3 contained in the EGM Notice dtd 16 01 2024 were passed by the members of the Company with requisite majority.As required under Reg44(3) of SEBI LODR 2015, we are submitting herewith Combined Voting Results and Scrutinisers Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)

