India Steel Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.02
-19.67
4.95
0.38
Depreciation
-7.59
-10.6
-8.4
-18.36
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
165.94
-33.97
-5.86
-13.66
Other operating items
Operating
141.32
-64.25
-9.3
-31.67
Capital expenditure
0.18
15.37
25.16
-235.09
Free cash flow
141.5
-48.88
15.85
-266.76
Equity raised
230
232.69
313.02
203.61
Investing
0
0.03
0
0
Financing
167.85
110.4
107.83
116.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
539.35
294.24
436.7
53.21
No Record Found
