India Steel Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.3
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

India Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.02

-19.67

4.95

0.38

Depreciation

-7.59

-10.6

-8.4

-18.36

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

165.94

-33.97

-5.86

-13.66

Other operating items

Operating

141.32

-64.25

-9.3

-31.67

Capital expenditure

0.18

15.37

25.16

-235.09

Free cash flow

141.5

-48.88

15.85

-266.76

Equity raised

230

232.69

313.02

203.61

Investing

0

0.03

0

0

Financing

167.85

110.4

107.83

116.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

539.35

294.24

436.7

53.21

