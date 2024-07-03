India Steel Works Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
0
0.82
1.23
0.6
1.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.82
1.23
0.6
1.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.37
1.31
0.06
0.06
Total Income
0.36
1.19
2.54
0.66
1.6
Total Expenditure
1.89
2.35
9.33
4.16
6.97
PBIDT
-1.54
-1.16
-6.78
-3.5
-5.37
Interest
2.62
2.45
1.89
2.16
2.19
PBDT
-4.16
-3.6
-8.68
-5.66
-7.56
Depreciation
1.87
1.85
1.84
1.89
1.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.03
-5.45
-10.51
-7.55
-9.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.03
-5.45
-10.51
-7.55
-9.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-2.14
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.03
-5.45
-8.37
-7.55
-9.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.15
-0.14
-0.26
-0.19
-0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
39.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-141.46
-551.21
-583.33
-348.7
PBDTM(%)
0
-439.02
-705.69
-943.33
-490.9
PATM(%)
0
-664.63
-854.47
-1,258.33
-612.33
No Record Found
