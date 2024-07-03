iifl-logo-icon 1
India Steel Works Ltd Quarterly Results

5.2
(-1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022

Gross Sales

0

0.82

1.23

0.6

1.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.82

1.23

0.6

1.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.37

1.31

0.06

0.06

Total Income

0.36

1.19

2.54

0.66

1.6

Total Expenditure

1.89

2.35

9.33

4.16

6.97

PBIDT

-1.54

-1.16

-6.78

-3.5

-5.37

Interest

2.62

2.45

1.89

2.16

2.19

PBDT

-4.16

-3.6

-8.68

-5.66

-7.56

Depreciation

1.87

1.85

1.84

1.89

1.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.03

-5.45

-10.51

-7.55

-9.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.03

-5.45

-10.51

-7.55

-9.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-2.14

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.03

-5.45

-8.37

-7.55

-9.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.15

-0.14

-0.26

-0.19

-0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

39.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-141.46

-551.21

-583.33

-348.7

PBDTM(%)

0

-439.02

-705.69

-943.33

-490.9

PATM(%)

0

-664.63

-854.47

-1,258.33

-612.33

QUICKLINKS FOR India Steel Works Ltd

