Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

INDIA STEEL WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorized share Capital of the Company pursuant to the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013. 2. Change in Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company pursuant to Increase in Authorized Share Capital . 3. Consider appointment of Registered Valuer for the Raising of Funds. 4. Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Warrants on preferential allotment basis 5. Consider appointment of Independent Director/s on the Board of the Company. 6. Consider appointment of Additional Director / Jt. MD on the Board subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 7. Consider appointment of Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 8. Approve and decide Date Time and Venue for Conducting Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 9. Approval of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Notice. 10. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Board of Director at its Meeting held on today interallia consider and approved Increase in Authorised Share Capital, Change in Memorandum of Association, Issuance of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis, Appointment of Independent Director, Whole Time Director, etc. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

INDIA STEEL WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at Mumbai inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results / Accounts of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Stand alone Financial Results for the Quarter & half year ended 30 09 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report there on, Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash flow sttament (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

INDIA STEEL WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 14/08/2024 to consider inter-alia un-audited financial result of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 30 May 2024

INDIA STEEL WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7 06 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024