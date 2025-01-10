Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
1.24
(-1.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

126.7

100.56

100.56

100.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.12

129.25

128.68

128.36

Net Worth

271.82

229.81

229.24

228.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.3

0.3

0.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

271.82

230.11

229.54

229.22

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

271.58

230.08

227.09

228.33

Inventories

33.56

0.24

10.18

10.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.66

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

238.7

230.67

217.61

218.76

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.34

-0.81

-0.69

-0.56

Cash

0.24

0.05

2.45

0.89

Total Assets

271.82

230.13

229.54

229.22

