Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
126.7
100.56
100.56
100.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.12
129.25
128.68
128.36
Net Worth
271.82
229.81
229.24
228.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.3
0.3
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
271.82
230.11
229.54
229.22
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
271.58
230.08
227.09
228.33
Inventories
33.56
0.24
10.18
10.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.66
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
238.7
230.67
217.61
218.76
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.34
-0.81
-0.69
-0.56
Cash
0.24
0.05
2.45
0.89
Total Assets
271.82
230.13
229.54
229.22
