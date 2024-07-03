Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
25.25
40.13
12.38
59.42
1.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.25
40.13
12.38
59.42
1.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
25.25
40.13
12.38
59.42
1.93
Total Expenditure
25.08
39.43
10.15
61.99
0.28
PBIDT
0.17
0.7
2.23
-2.57
1.65
Interest
0
0
0.03
0.33
0
PBDT
0.17
0.7
2.2
-2.9
1.65
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.04
0.68
-0.87
0.51
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
0.65
1.51
-2.04
1.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.11
0.65
1.51
-2.04
1.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.11
0.65
1.51
-2.04
1.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.01
0.02
-0.02
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
100.34
100.34
100.34
100.34
100.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
75,20,35,510
75,20,35,510
75,20,35,520
75,20,35,520
75,20,35,510
Public Shareholding (%)
74.95
74.95
74.95
74.95
74.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
25,14,05,500
25,14,05,500
25,14,05,504
25,14,05,504
25,14,05,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
25.05
25.05
25.05
25.05
25.05
PBIDTM(%)
0.67
1.74
18.01
-4.32
85.49
PBDTM(%)
0.67
1.74
17.77
-4.88
85.49
PATM(%)
0.43
1.61
12.19
-3.43
59.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.