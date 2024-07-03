iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Sept-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

25.25

40.13

12.38

59.42

1.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.25

40.13

12.38

59.42

1.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

25.25

40.13

12.38

59.42

1.93

Total Expenditure

25.08

39.43

10.15

61.99

0.28

PBIDT

0.17

0.7

2.23

-2.57

1.65

Interest

0

0

0.03

0.33

0

PBDT

0.17

0.7

2.2

-2.9

1.65

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.04

0.68

-0.87

0.51

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.11

0.65

1.51

-2.04

1.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.11

0.65

1.51

-2.04

1.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.11

0.65

1.51

-2.04

1.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.01

0.02

-0.02

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

100.34

100.34

100.34

100.34

100.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

75,20,35,510

75,20,35,510

75,20,35,520

75,20,35,520

75,20,35,510

Public Shareholding (%)

74.95

74.95

74.95

74.95

74.95

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

25,14,05,500

25,14,05,500

25,14,05,504

25,14,05,504

25,14,05,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

25.05

25.05

25.05

25.05

25.05

PBIDTM(%)

0.67

1.74

18.01

-4.32

85.49

PBDTM(%)

0.67

1.74

17.77

-4.88

85.49

PATM(%)

0.43

1.61

12.19

-3.43

59.06

