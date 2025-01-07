iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.29
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

10.55

15.36

107.37

13.27

yoy growth (%)

-31.3

-85.69

708.64

41.23

Raw materials

0

0

-106.77

-11.86

As % of sales

0

0

99.43

89.37

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.17

-0.1

-0.14

As % of sales

1.42

1.15

0.09

1.08

Other costs

-0.13

-4.59

-0.28

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.24

29.89

0.26

1.53

Operating profit

10.27

10.59

0.21

1.06

OPM

97.32

68.94

0.2

8.01

Depreciation

-10.32

-10.32

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

-0.03

-0.32

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.26

0.17

0.7

Taxes

0.96

-0.79

-0.05

-0.22

Tax rate

-1,834.04

-299.16

-32.76

-31.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.91

-0.53

0.11

0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.91

-0.53

0.11

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-271.75

-559.81

-75.95

15.08

NPM

8.63

-3.45

0.1

3.61

