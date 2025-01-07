Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
10.55
15.36
107.37
13.27
yoy growth (%)
-31.3
-85.69
708.64
41.23
Raw materials
0
0
-106.77
-11.86
As % of sales
0
0
99.43
89.37
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.17
-0.1
-0.14
As % of sales
1.42
1.15
0.09
1.08
Other costs
-0.13
-4.59
-0.28
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.24
29.89
0.26
1.53
Operating profit
10.27
10.59
0.21
1.06
OPM
97.32
68.94
0.2
8.01
Depreciation
-10.32
-10.32
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
-0.03
-0.32
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.26
0.17
0.7
Taxes
0.96
-0.79
-0.05
-0.22
Tax rate
-1,834.04
-299.16
-32.76
-31.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.91
-0.53
0.11
0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.91
-0.53
0.11
0.47
yoy growth (%)
-271.75
-559.81
-75.95
15.08
NPM
8.63
-3.45
0.1
3.61
