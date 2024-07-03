iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.27
(-0.78%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

77.76

23.09

30.69

7.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

77.76

23.09

30.69

7.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.31

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

77.76

23.09

30.69

7.65

Total Expenditure

74.66

19.31

29.87

7.26

PBIDT

3.09

3.78

0.83

0.4

Interest

0.03

0

0

0

PBDT

3.06

3.78

0.83

0.4

Depreciation

0.03

0.02

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.77

1.16

0.25

0.11

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.27

2.6

0.57

0.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.27

2.6

0.57

0.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.27

2.6

0.57

0.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.03

0.01

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

100.34

100.34

100.34

100.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

75,20,35,510

75,20,35,510

75,20,35,510

75,20,35,510

Public Shareholding (%)

74.95

74.95

74.95

74.95

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

25,14,05,500

25,14,05,500

25,14,05,500

25,14,05,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

25.05

25.05

25.05

25.05

PBIDTM(%)

3.97

16.37

2.7

5.44

PBDTM(%)

3.93

16.37

2.7

5.44

PATM(%)

2.91

11.26

1.85

3.94

Indian Infotech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Infotech and Software Ltd

