Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
77.76
23.09
30.69
7.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
77.76
23.09
30.69
7.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.31
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
77.76
23.09
30.69
7.65
Total Expenditure
74.66
19.31
29.87
7.26
PBIDT
3.09
3.78
0.83
0.4
Interest
0.03
0
0
0
PBDT
3.06
3.78
0.83
0.4
Depreciation
0.03
0.02
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.77
1.16
0.25
0.11
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.27
2.6
0.57
0.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.27
2.6
0.57
0.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.27
2.6
0.57
0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.03
0.01
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
100.34
100.34
100.34
100.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
75,20,35,510
75,20,35,510
75,20,35,510
75,20,35,510
Public Shareholding (%)
74.95
74.95
74.95
74.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
25,14,05,500
25,14,05,500
25,14,05,500
25,14,05,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
25.05
25.05
25.05
25.05
PBIDTM(%)
3.97
16.37
2.7
5.44
PBDTM(%)
3.93
16.37
2.7
5.44
PATM(%)
2.91
11.26
1.85
3.94
