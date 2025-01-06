Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.26
0.17
0.7
Depreciation
-10.32
-10.32
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0.96
-0.79
-0.05
-0.22
Working capital
-4.41
7.56
1.13
-1.99
Other operating items
Operating
-13.82
-3.29
1.23
-1.54
Capital expenditure
-0.42
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-14.24
-3.29
1.23
-1.54
Equity raised
290.15
291.17
292.32
292.11
Investing
0
0
-58.4
-48.53
Financing
0.54
-41.74
38.89
-4.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
276.45
246.13
274.04
237.7
