Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.28
(-3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Indian Infotech FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.26

0.17

0.7

Depreciation

-10.32

-10.32

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0.96

-0.79

-0.05

-0.22

Working capital

-4.41

7.56

1.13

-1.99

Other operating items

Operating

-13.82

-3.29

1.23

-1.54

Capital expenditure

-0.42

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-14.24

-3.29

1.23

-1.54

Equity raised

290.15

291.17

292.32

292.11

Investing

0

0

-58.4

-48.53

Financing

0.54

-41.74

38.89

-4.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

276.45

246.13

274.04

237.7

