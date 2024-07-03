Summary

Indian Infotech And Software Ltd was incorporated as Indian Leasers Limited in 1982. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Indian Infotech And Software Limited on July 20, 1998. The Company is Non Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India.The Company is currently in the business of providing Business loans to individuals and Business firms at a convenient interest rate to such business houses at the same time, It acquires/ sell Shares of Business firms which have a high potential to prosper. IISL is helping the start-up companies and also the business houses which are committed to the Make in India movement.

