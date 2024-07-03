Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.31
Prev. Close₹1.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.57
Day's High₹1.33
Day's Low₹1.29
52 Week's High₹2.97
52 Week's Low₹1.08
Book Value₹2.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.45
P/E66
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
126.7
100.56
100.56
100.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.12
129.25
128.68
128.36
Net Worth
271.82
229.81
229.24
228.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
10.55
15.36
107.37
13.27
yoy growth (%)
-31.3
-85.69
708.64
41.23
Raw materials
0
0
-106.77
-11.86
As % of sales
0
0
99.43
89.37
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.17
-0.1
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.26
0.17
0.7
Depreciation
-10.32
-10.32
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0.96
-0.79
-0.05
-0.22
Working capital
-4.41
7.56
1.13
-1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.3
-85.69
708.64
41.23
Op profit growth
-3.01
4,802.71
-79.68
-125.86
EBIT growth
-119.7
30.45
-80.14
20.7
Net profit growth
-271.75
-559.81
-75.95
15.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
82.51
56.73
20.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
82.51
56.73
20.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.1
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mushahid Ahmed Khan
Independent Director
Aksha Bihani
Director
Harmanjot Singh
Managing Director
Manish Badola
Independent Director
Sandeep Kumar Sahu
Chairman & Managing Director
Anant Chourasia
Executive Director & CFO
Shilpi Chourasiya
Addtnl Independent Director
Abhishek Pokharna
Additional Director
Ankit Pandit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Infotech and Software Ltd
Summary
Indian Infotech And Software Ltd was incorporated as Indian Leasers Limited in 1982. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Indian Infotech And Software Limited on July 20, 1998. The Company is Non Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India.The Company is currently in the business of providing Business loans to individuals and Business firms at a convenient interest rate to such business houses at the same time, It acquires/ sell Shares of Business firms which have a high potential to prosper. IISL is helping the start-up companies and also the business houses which are committed to the Make in India movement.
Read More
The Indian Infotech and Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd is ₹163.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd is 66 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Infotech and Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd is ₹1.08 and ₹2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.67%, 3 Years at -45.24%, 1 Year at -34.98%, 6 Month at -18.52%, 3 Month at -3.65% and 1 Month at -2.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.