Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Share Price

1.29
(-2.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

  • Open1.31
  • Day's High1.33
  • 52 Wk High2.97
  • Prev. Close1.32
  • Day's Low1.29
  • 52 Wk Low 1.08
  • Turnover (lac)14.57
  • P/E66
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.23
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)163.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.31

Prev. Close

1.32

Turnover(Lac.)

14.57

Day's High

1.33

Day's Low

1.29

52 Week's High

2.97

52 Week's Low

1.08

Book Value

2.23

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.45

P/E

66

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

126.7

100.56

100.56

100.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.12

129.25

128.68

128.36

Net Worth

271.82

229.81

229.24

228.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

10.55

15.36

107.37

13.27

yoy growth (%)

-31.3

-85.69

708.64

41.23

Raw materials

0

0

-106.77

-11.86

As % of sales

0

0

99.43

89.37

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.17

-0.1

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.26

0.17

0.7

Depreciation

-10.32

-10.32

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0.96

-0.79

-0.05

-0.22

Working capital

-4.41

7.56

1.13

-1.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.3

-85.69

708.64

41.23

Op profit growth

-3.01

4,802.71

-79.68

-125.86

EBIT growth

-119.7

30.45

-80.14

20.7

Net profit growth

-271.75

-559.81

-75.95

15.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

82.51

56.73

20.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

82.51

56.73

20.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.1

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Infotech and Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mushahid Ahmed Khan

Independent Director

Aksha Bihani

Director

Harmanjot Singh

Managing Director

Manish Badola

Independent Director

Sandeep Kumar Sahu

Chairman & Managing Director

Anant Chourasia

Executive Director & CFO

Shilpi Chourasiya

Addtnl Independent Director

Abhishek Pokharna

Additional Director

Ankit Pandit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Infotech and Software Ltd

Summary

Indian Infotech And Software Ltd was incorporated as Indian Leasers Limited in 1982. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Indian Infotech And Software Limited on July 20, 1998. The Company is Non Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India.The Company is currently in the business of providing Business loans to individuals and Business firms at a convenient interest rate to such business houses at the same time, It acquires/ sell Shares of Business firms which have a high potential to prosper. IISL is helping the start-up companies and also the business houses which are committed to the Make in India movement.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indian Infotech and Software Ltd share price today?

The Indian Infotech and Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd is ₹163.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd is 66 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Infotech and Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd is ₹1.08 and ₹2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd?

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.67%, 3 Years at -45.24%, 1 Year at -34.98%, 6 Month at -18.52%, 3 Month at -3.65% and 1 Month at -2.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.80 %

