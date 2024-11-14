Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Infotech and Software Limited schedule to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at Registered Office: 110 1ST Floor Golden Chamber Pre CO-OP Soc. Ltd. New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors; 2. Any other matter with permission of chairman. Dear Sir(s), We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indian Infotech and Software Limited held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at its Registered Office: 110, 1ST Floor, Golden Chamber Pre CO-OP Soc. Ltd., New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053 transacted the following matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 considered and approved the Un -Audited Financial Result (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report forming part thereof. 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) and other applicable rules and regulations notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Indian Infotech & Software Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday 14th September 2024 to inter alia; 1. To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board by way of issuance of warrants/equity shares and / or other securities including share warrants and / or any other equity based instruments / securities including through preferential issue private placement or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof subject to receipt of regulatory / statutory / shareholders approvals as may be required; Revised Board Meeting Outcome 14-09-2024 1. Approved raising of funds by the Company through one or more permissible mechanisms as may be deemed appropriate by the Board, by way of issuance of warrants/equity shares and / or other securities including share warrants and / or any other equity based instruments / securities including through preferential issue, private placement, or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, subject to receipt of regulatory / statutory / shareholders approvals, as may be required; 2. Authorized Directors to appoint Valuer/consultant(s) or any other agency as required for fund raising proposal; 3. Approved the revised increased in authorized capital of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir(s) Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Infotech and Software Limited is schedule to be held on Wednesday 04th September 2024 at Registered Office: 110 1ST Floor Golden Chamber Pre CO-OP Soc. Ltd. New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Brajesh Gupta Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 3. To approve and adopt Directors Report along with all necessary annexure thereof Management Discussion Analysis and Corporate Governance Report for the FY 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting schedule to be held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Infotech and Software Limited is schedule to be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 at Registered Office: 110 1ST Floor Golden Chamber Pre CO-OP Soc. Ltd. New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 to inter-alia transacts the following matters: INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for adjournment of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone ) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with the respective Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir(s) Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Infotech and Software Limited is schedule to be held on Friday 02nd August 2024 at Registered Office: 110 1ST Floor Golden Chamber Pre CO-OP Soc. Ltd. New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1.To Accept Resignation of Mr. Hemant V. Modi Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer 2.To Appoint Additional Director. 3.Any other business with permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 02nd August, 2024 Apppointment of Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting schedule to be held on Monday 1st July 2024. Dear Sir(s), With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, i.e., Monday, 1st July, 2024 has approved/noted the following: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Shilpi Chourasiya as an Additional Executive Director 2. Resignation of Mr. Manish Badola, Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 10 May 2024

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir(s) Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Infotech and Software Limited is schedule to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at Registered Office: 110 1ST Floor Golden Chamber Pre CO-OP Soc. Ltd. New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Declaration on unmodified Opinion under Regulation 33(3) (d) 2. To Consider and approve the Auditor Report on the Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairman. We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Infotech and Software Limited held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at Registered Office: 110, 1ST Floor, Golden Chamber Pre CO-OP Soc Ltd. New Link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ,the Audited Financial Result (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Declaration on unmodified Opinion under Regulation 33(3) (d); 2. Auditor Report on the Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; 3. Details of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23 of the SEBI LODR Regulations for half-year ended March 31, 2024; 4. Appointment of Mr. Brajesh Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25; 5. Utilization of Funds raised through Right Issue; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the captioned subject and in furtherance of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 23rd February, 2024, this is to inform you that pursuant to the approval received for finalizing the basis of allotment from BSE Limited (Designated Stock Exchange) on 22nd February, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 23rd February, 2024 has allotted 26,14,53,270 equity shares face value of Re. 01.00 each at a price of Re. 01.60 per share (including premium of Rs. Re. 0.60/- per share) on rights basis to the eligible existing equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e January 29, 2024 and to the valid renouncees whose applications were valid. Allotment of 261453270 Equity Shares -Right Issue

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024