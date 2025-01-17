iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Key Ratios

1.3
(0.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.51

156.38

31,056.05

Op profit growth

-133.4

-1,270.28

-218.57

EBIT growth

-11.84

231.27

317.79

Net profit growth

-25.59

174.82

653.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.46

-7.01

1.53

-403.56

EBIT margin

1.43

2.58

2

149.41

Net profit margin

0.67

1.45

1.35

56.12

RoCE

0.47

0.53

0.19

RoNW

0.05

0.07

0.03

RoA

0.05

0.07

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

2.46

2.46

2.45

38.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

65

533

0

1,238

P/CEPS

123.93

743.95

7,968.72

1,683.17

P/B

0.26

2.16

8.34

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

61.76

432.22

5,381.38

578.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-34.34

-30.82

-32.24

-32.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.66

71.76

46.76

Inventory days

2.12

3.38

0

Creditor days

-47.83

-64.12

-45.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.6

-5.33

0

-2.25

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.01

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

2.28

-1.23

-3.38

1.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.96

-105.88

-93.42

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.34

-1.44

-77.62

Other costs

-0.34

-0.78

-3.59

-425.94

