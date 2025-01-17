Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.51
156.38
31,056.05
Op profit growth
-133.4
-1,270.28
-218.57
EBIT growth
-11.84
231.27
317.79
Net profit growth
-25.59
174.82
653.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.46
-7.01
1.53
-403.56
EBIT margin
1.43
2.58
2
149.41
Net profit margin
0.67
1.45
1.35
56.12
RoCE
0.47
0.53
0.19
RoNW
0.05
0.07
0.03
RoA
0.05
0.07
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
2.46
2.46
2.45
38.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
65
533
0
1,238
P/CEPS
123.93
743.95
7,968.72
1,683.17
P/B
0.26
2.16
8.34
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
61.76
432.22
5,381.38
578.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-34.34
-30.82
-32.24
-32.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.66
71.76
46.76
Inventory days
2.12
3.38
0
Creditor days
-47.83
-64.12
-45.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.6
-5.33
0
-2.25
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
2.28
-1.23
-3.38
1.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.96
-105.88
-93.42
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.34
-1.44
-77.62
Other costs
-0.34
-0.78
-3.59
-425.94
