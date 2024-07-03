iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Company Summary

1.19
(-4.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd Summary

Indian Infotech And Software Ltd was incorporated as Indian Leasers Limited in 1982. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Indian Infotech And Software Limited on July 20, 1998. The Company is Non Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India.The Company is currently in the business of providing Business loans to individuals and Business firms at a convenient interest rate to such business houses at the same time, It acquires/ sell Shares of Business firms which have a high potential to prosper. IISL is helping the start-up companies and also the business houses which are committed to the Make in India movement.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.