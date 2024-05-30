To

The Members of

Indian Infotech and Software Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Indian Infotech and Software Limited, ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statement, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit & Loss statement, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to following notes of the Financial Statements:

Note No. 11 to the financial statements, in respect of Interest Income (taken on accrual basis) on Loans & Advances, external confirmations of the Interest balances are not available.

Due to non-availability of confirmation of balances, we are unable to quantify the impact, if any, arising from the confirmation of balances.

Note No. 4 to the financial statements, in respect of Loans & Advances and Unsecured Loans, external confirmations of the balances are not available. Due to non-availability of confirmation of balances, we are unable to quantify the impact, if any, arising from the confirmation of balances.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters that there are no reportable Key Audit Matter for the Period.

Other Matters

1. The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.

2. The Company has various litigations pending before various authorities, the outcome of which are material but not practicable for the Company to estimate the timings of cash outflows, as well as per

Legal opinions obtained by the Management of the Company, it is not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation.

Our report is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Director is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the (Ind-AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. Regarding payment of managerial remuneration within limits.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

i. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination the Company has using accounting software for maintain its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the Company has not enable at the application layer of the accounting software relating to general ledger for the FY 2023-24.

For and on behalf of ADV & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN.128045W

SD/-

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No.: 421679

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 30.05.2024

UDIN: 24421679BKPSWC3174

(Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report)

(Referred to in our report to the member Indian Infotech and Software Limited of even date),

To the best of our knowledge and information, according to the explanations provided to us by the Company, the audit procedures followed by us and examination of the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets, according to the information and explanation given to us, Company does not have any Fixed Asset, Hence, Clause (i) and sub-clause (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventories,

a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in the Business of Financial Activities. Consequently, it does not hold any physical Inventory. The Company has held investments as Inventory and the same are maintained in Demat Form. Accounts accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. In respect of Loans, Advances, Investment and Guarantee.

a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security during the year.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, loans and advances in the nature of loans, no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Therefore, we cannot comment on the same;

d) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The amount is not overdue for more than 90 days since it is repayable on Demand, hence sub-clause 3(iii) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

e) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. There is no loan given falling due during the year, which has renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party, hence sub-clause 3(iii)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

f) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has granted loans and advances in nature of loans as repayable on demand.

Particular Amount Aggregate amount of loan granted 2,34,73,10,532 /- Aggregate amount of loan granted as repayable on demand 2,34,73,10,532/- Percentage of loan granted as repayable on demand 100% Aggregate amount granted to Promoters and related parties NIL

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of guarantees and security.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence clause 3(v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of the cost records has not been specified by central government under the subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company, hence Reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Statutory Dues.

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Act, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except TDS payable amounting to Rs 9.76 lakhs.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following:

Name of Status Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Amount (in Rs.) Date Of Payment Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2018-19 1,06,890 Unpaid Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax-Accrued Interest A.Y. 2018-19 41,652 Unpaid Income tax Act, 1961 TDS A.Y. 2021-22 2,00,438 Unpaid Income tax Act, 1961 TDS A.Y. 2022-23 2,60,211 Unpaid Income tax Act, 1961 TDS A.Y. 2023-24 2,05,866 Unpaid Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2016-17 2,13,48,900 Unpaid Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax-Accrued Interest A.Y. 2016-17 29,37,256 Unpaid

c) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Section 43 of 1961).

ix. In respect of Term Loans

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority, hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not borrowed any term loans during the year, hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company, hence reporting under sub-clause 3(ix) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

e) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures, hence sub-clause 3(ix)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

f) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures. Hence reporting under subclause 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

x. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year under review, hence reporting under clause 3(x) and sub-clause (a) and (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

xi. According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported and No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year, hence Clause 3(xi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of verification of records, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence no reporting is required under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clause 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and based on our examination. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

xvi.

a) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company is a NBFC registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act, 1934 and eligible to do business as a NBFC.

b) The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph

3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. On an examination of the Statement of Profit and Loss account, we are of the opinion that the Company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year of rs., hence reporting under clauses 3(xvii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There is no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year as per section 140 of company Act, 2013 Clause (3)(xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, although the Company fulfilled the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to information & explanation given to us there is no group of companies, hence not required to report in Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020.

For and on behalf of ADV & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN.128045W

SD/-

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No. 421679

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 30.05.2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of INDIAN INFOTECH AND SOFTWARE LIMITED,

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INDIAN INFOTECH AND SOFTWARE LIMITED, ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls-over-Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

—In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of ADV & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN.128045W

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No.: 421679

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 30.05.2024

UDIN: 24421679BKFSWE3589