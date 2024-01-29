13:50 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INDIAN INFOTECH AND SOFTWARE LTD., has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INDIAN INFOTECH AND SOFTWARE LTD., (509051) RECORD DATE 29/01/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 13 (Thirteen) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a premium of Re.0.60 per Share on Rights Basis for every 50 (Fifty) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/01/2024 DR-706/2023-2024 *Note: As per Terms of Payment : Issue Price - Full amount of Re. 1.60/- per Equity Share is payable on application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.01.2024)