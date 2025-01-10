Integra Engineering India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.44
3.44
3.42
3.42
Preference Capital
0
12.4
12.4
12.4
Reserves
73.36
58.78
40.16
31.12
Net Worth
76.8
74.62
55.98
46.94
Minority Interest
Debt
24.69
7.46
24.52
11.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.6
2.18
1.6
1.38
Total Liabilities
104.09
84.26
82.1
60.18
Fixed Assets
38.53
25.23
19.33
16.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.4
6.71
3.22
4.79
Networking Capital
52.89
44.64
53.9
23.23
Inventories
32.25
28.22
28.65
11.98
Inventory Days
100.79
69.4
Sundry Debtors
40.4
36.05
45.32
24.23
Debtor Days
159.44
140.36
Other Current Assets
4.27
4.6
6.73
3.51
Sundry Creditors
-8.82
-10.1
-14.33
-5.12
Creditor Days
50.41
29.66
Other Current Liabilities
-15.21
-14.13
-12.47
-11.37
Cash
8.27
7.68
5.64
15.92
Total Assets
104.09
84.26
82.09
60.18
