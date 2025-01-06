iifl-logo-icon 1
Integra Engineering India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

232.6
(-5.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Engineering India Ltd

Integra Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

13.34

7.7

8.38

9.05

Depreciation

-1.66

-1.53

-1.37

-1.12

Tax paid

-4.24

-2.3

-2.61

2.06

Working capital

18.54

11.02

-1.51

9.44

Other operating items

Operating

25.97

14.89

2.88

19.43

Capital expenditure

4.76

1.47

6.03

1.44

Free cash flow

30.73

16.36

8.91

20.87

Equity raised

62.17

51.33

39.69

17.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

36.38

18.35

2.02

2.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

129.29

86.04

50.62

40.26

