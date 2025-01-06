Integra Engineering India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
13.34
7.7
8.38
9.05
Depreciation
-1.66
-1.53
-1.37
-1.12
Tax paid
-4.24
-2.3
-2.61
2.06
Working capital
18.54
11.02
-1.51
9.44
Other operating items
Operating
25.97
14.89
2.88
19.43
Capital expenditure
4.76
1.47
6.03
1.44
Free cash flow
30.73
16.36
8.91
20.87
Equity raised
62.17
51.33
39.69
17.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
36.38
18.35
2.02
2.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
129.29
86.04
50.62
40.26
No Record Found
