Integra Engineering India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

232.25
(-0.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

103.74

63

62.91

62.66

yoy growth (%)

64.66

0.13

0.4

38.81

Raw materials

-59.01

-33.31

-33.05

-33.21

As % of sales

56.87

52.88

52.53

53.01

Employee costs

-10.82

-8.1

-8.44

-7.45

As % of sales

10.43

12.86

13.42

11.89

Other costs

-19.19

-13.47

-13.01

-12.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.5

21.38

20.69

20.52

Operating profit

14.71

8.1

8.39

9.12

OPM

14.18

12.86

13.34

14.56

Depreciation

-1.66

-1.53

-1.37

-1.12

Interest expense

-0.99

-0.71

-0.78

-0.76

Other income

1.28

1.85

2.14

1.81

Profit before tax

13.34

7.7

8.38

9.05

Taxes

-4.24

-2.3

-2.61

2.06

Tax rate

-31.81

-29.85

-31.19

22.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.1

5.4

5.76

11.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.1

5.4

5.76

11.11

yoy growth (%)

68.36

-6.28

-48.1

225.98

NPM

8.77

8.58

9.16

17.74

