|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
103.74
63
62.91
62.66
yoy growth (%)
64.66
0.13
0.4
38.81
Raw materials
-59.01
-33.31
-33.05
-33.21
As % of sales
56.87
52.88
52.53
53.01
Employee costs
-10.82
-8.1
-8.44
-7.45
As % of sales
10.43
12.86
13.42
11.89
Other costs
-19.19
-13.47
-13.01
-12.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.5
21.38
20.69
20.52
Operating profit
14.71
8.1
8.39
9.12
OPM
14.18
12.86
13.34
14.56
Depreciation
-1.66
-1.53
-1.37
-1.12
Interest expense
-0.99
-0.71
-0.78
-0.76
Other income
1.28
1.85
2.14
1.81
Profit before tax
13.34
7.7
8.38
9.05
Taxes
-4.24
-2.3
-2.61
2.06
Tax rate
-31.81
-29.85
-31.19
22.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.1
5.4
5.76
11.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.1
5.4
5.76
11.11
yoy growth (%)
68.36
-6.28
-48.1
225.98
NPM
8.77
8.58
9.16
17.74
