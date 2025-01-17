Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.66
0.13
0.4
38.81
Op profit growth
81.64
-3.52
-7.99
98.97
EBIT growth
70.35
-8.14
-6.67
82.09
Net profit growth
68.36
-6.28
-48.1
225.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.18
12.86
13.34
14.56
EBIT margin
13.82
13.36
14.56
15.67
Net profit margin
8.77
8.58
9.16
17.74
RoCE
20.16
15.38
19.07
24.44
RoNW
4.42
3.05
3.74
9.24
RoA
3.19
2.47
3
6.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.66
1.58
1.68
3.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.17
1.13
1.28
2.91
Book value per share
16.34
13.7
12.1
10.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.63
16.89
11.69
16.6
P/CEPS
32.61
23.61
15.32
18.48
P/B
5.56
2.64
2.31
7.94
EV/EBIDTA
16.33
8.77
6.45
17.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.81
-29.85
-31.19
22.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
122.34
138.54
121.82
99.43
Inventory days
71.47
64.99
61.84
52.94
Creditor days
-39.87
-35.26
-45.79
-55.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.42
-11.82
-11.72
-12.83
Net debt / equity
0.33
-0.08
0.01
0.09
Net debt / op. profit
1.28
-0.5
0.09
0.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.87
-52.88
-52.53
-53.01
Employee costs
-10.43
-12.86
-13.42
-11.89
Other costs
-18.5
-21.38
-20.69
-20.52
