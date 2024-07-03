Summary

Integra Engineering India Limited (formerly known Schlafhorst Engineering India Limited), was established on June 3, 1981. The Company name was changed to Integra Engineering India Limited effective on May 24, 2011. The Company is a leading supplier of railway and rolling stock components to OEMs in India and abroad. The Company has expertise in design and manufacturing of sheet metal, wiring and electromechanical solutions. The Company offers a range of engineering solutions to its customers such as manufacturing components for locomotive propulsion systems and interior parts for the metro and semi-highspeed train segments. It also supplies various Research Design & Standard Organization (RDSO) approved products such as metal to metal relays, metal-to-carbon relays and LED signals to Indian Railways.Company commenced its operations in 1987. Since then, it expanded its operations adding products as well as manufacturing facilities. The Company is offering a variety of engineering solutions. The Company offers value added solutions such as mechanical components with wiring solutions. Its manufacturing units are located at Baroda and Halol (Panchmahal district), both in Gujarat. In addition to that, the Company manufactures standard industrial enclosures for various segments such as telecommunication, power and IT sector. On the one side, it has skill in sheet metal fabrication work as well as machining and surface treatment. On the other side, it is supplying various Research

