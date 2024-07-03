iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integra Engineering India Ltd Share Price

232.6
(-5.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open241.15
  • Day's High246.95
  • 52 Wk High328.55
  • Prev. Close245.95
  • Day's Low230.2
  • 52 Wk Low 198.1
  • Turnover (lac)45.71
  • P/E55.9
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value24.75
  • EPS4.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)799.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Integra Engineering India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

241.15

Prev. Close

245.95

Turnover(Lac.)

45.71

Day's High

246.95

Day's Low

230.2

52 Week's High

328.55

52 Week's Low

198.1

Book Value

24.75

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

799.33

P/E

55.9

EPS

4.4

Divi. Yield

0

Integra Engineering India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Integra Engineering India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Integra Engineering India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.48%

Foreign: 54.48%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.67%

Non-Institutions: 44.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integra Engineering India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.44

3.44

3.42

3.42

Preference Capital

0

12.4

12.4

12.4

Reserves

73.36

58.78

40.16

31.12

Net Worth

76.8

74.62

55.98

46.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

103.74

63

62.91

62.66

yoy growth (%)

64.66

0.13

0.4

38.81

Raw materials

-59.01

-33.31

-33.05

-33.21

As % of sales

56.87

52.88

52.53

53.01

Employee costs

-10.82

-8.1

-8.44

-7.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

13.34

7.7

8.38

9.05

Depreciation

-1.66

-1.53

-1.37

-1.12

Tax paid

-4.24

-2.3

-2.61

2.06

Working capital

18.54

11.02

-1.51

9.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.66

0.13

0.4

38.81

Op profit growth

81.64

-3.52

-7.99

98.97

EBIT growth

70.35

-8.14

-6.67

82.09

Net profit growth

68.36

-6.28

-48.1

225.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

146.82

133.16

103.75

63.01

62.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

146.82

133.16

103.75

63.01

62.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.85

0.57

1.29

1.85

2.14

View Annually Results

Integra Engineering India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integra Engineering India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Adrian Oehler

Independent Director

Shalin S Divatia

Independent Director

Mahendra Sanghvi

Chairperson

Corrine Raez

Independent Director

Rahul Divan

Non Executive Director

Bharat Salhotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Thanki

Independent Director

Komal Solomon

Independent Director

Jayesh Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integra Engineering India Ltd

Summary

Integra Engineering India Limited (formerly known Schlafhorst Engineering India Limited), was established on June 3, 1981. The Company name was changed to Integra Engineering India Limited effective on May 24, 2011. The Company is a leading supplier of railway and rolling stock components to OEMs in India and abroad. The Company has expertise in design and manufacturing of sheet metal, wiring and electromechanical solutions. The Company offers a range of engineering solutions to its customers such as manufacturing components for locomotive propulsion systems and interior parts for the metro and semi-highspeed train segments. It also supplies various Research Design & Standard Organization (RDSO) approved products such as metal to metal relays, metal-to-carbon relays and LED signals to Indian Railways.Company commenced its operations in 1987. Since then, it expanded its operations adding products as well as manufacturing facilities. The Company is offering a variety of engineering solutions. The Company offers value added solutions such as mechanical components with wiring solutions. Its manufacturing units are located at Baroda and Halol (Panchmahal district), both in Gujarat. In addition to that, the Company manufactures standard industrial enclosures for various segments such as telecommunication, power and IT sector. On the one side, it has skill in sheet metal fabrication work as well as machining and surface treatment. On the other side, it is supplying various Research
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integra Engineering India Ltd share price today?

The Integra Engineering India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹232.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Engineering India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Engineering India Ltd is ₹799.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integra Engineering India Ltd is 55.9 and 9.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integra Engineering India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Engineering India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Engineering India Ltd is ₹198.1 and ₹328.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integra Engineering India Ltd?

Integra Engineering India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.28%, 3 Years at 37.43%, 1 Year at -8.19%, 6 Month at -11.59%, 3 Month at -2.48% and 1 Month at -4.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integra Engineering India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integra Engineering India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.48 %
Institutions - 0.67 %
Public - 44.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Engineering India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.