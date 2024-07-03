Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹241.15
Prev. Close₹245.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.71
Day's High₹246.95
Day's Low₹230.2
52 Week's High₹328.55
52 Week's Low₹198.1
Book Value₹24.75
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)799.33
P/E55.9
EPS4.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.44
3.44
3.42
3.42
Preference Capital
0
12.4
12.4
12.4
Reserves
73.36
58.78
40.16
31.12
Net Worth
76.8
74.62
55.98
46.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
103.74
63
62.91
62.66
yoy growth (%)
64.66
0.13
0.4
38.81
Raw materials
-59.01
-33.31
-33.05
-33.21
As % of sales
56.87
52.88
52.53
53.01
Employee costs
-10.82
-8.1
-8.44
-7.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
13.34
7.7
8.38
9.05
Depreciation
-1.66
-1.53
-1.37
-1.12
Tax paid
-4.24
-2.3
-2.61
2.06
Working capital
18.54
11.02
-1.51
9.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.66
0.13
0.4
38.81
Op profit growth
81.64
-3.52
-7.99
98.97
EBIT growth
70.35
-8.14
-6.67
82.09
Net profit growth
68.36
-6.28
-48.1
225.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
146.82
133.16
103.75
63.01
62.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
146.82
133.16
103.75
63.01
62.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.85
0.57
1.29
1.85
2.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Adrian Oehler
Independent Director
Shalin S Divatia
Independent Director
Mahendra Sanghvi
Chairperson
Corrine Raez
Independent Director
Rahul Divan
Non Executive Director
Bharat Salhotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Thanki
Independent Director
Komal Solomon
Independent Director
Jayesh Mehta
Reports by Integra Engineering India Ltd
Summary
Integra Engineering India Limited (formerly known Schlafhorst Engineering India Limited), was established on June 3, 1981. The Company name was changed to Integra Engineering India Limited effective on May 24, 2011. The Company is a leading supplier of railway and rolling stock components to OEMs in India and abroad. The Company has expertise in design and manufacturing of sheet metal, wiring and electromechanical solutions. The Company offers a range of engineering solutions to its customers such as manufacturing components for locomotive propulsion systems and interior parts for the metro and semi-highspeed train segments. It also supplies various Research Design & Standard Organization (RDSO) approved products such as metal to metal relays, metal-to-carbon relays and LED signals to Indian Railways.Company commenced its operations in 1987. Since then, it expanded its operations adding products as well as manufacturing facilities. The Company is offering a variety of engineering solutions. The Company offers value added solutions such as mechanical components with wiring solutions. Its manufacturing units are located at Baroda and Halol (Panchmahal district), both in Gujarat. In addition to that, the Company manufactures standard industrial enclosures for various segments such as telecommunication, power and IT sector. On the one side, it has skill in sheet metal fabrication work as well as machining and surface treatment. On the other side, it is supplying various Research
Read More
The Integra Engineering India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹232.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Engineering India Ltd is ₹799.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integra Engineering India Ltd is 55.9 and 9.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Engineering India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Engineering India Ltd is ₹198.1 and ₹328.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integra Engineering India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.28%, 3 Years at 37.43%, 1 Year at -8.19%, 6 Month at -11.59%, 3 Month at -2.48% and 1 Month at -4.85%.
