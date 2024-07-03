Integra Engineering India Ltd Summary

Integra Engineering India Limited (formerly known Schlafhorst Engineering India Limited), was established on June 3, 1981. The Company name was changed to Integra Engineering India Limited effective on May 24, 2011. The Company is a leading supplier of railway and rolling stock components to OEMs in India and abroad. The Company has expertise in design and manufacturing of sheet metal, wiring and electromechanical solutions. The Company offers a range of engineering solutions to its customers such as manufacturing components for locomotive propulsion systems and interior parts for the metro and semi-highspeed train segments. It also supplies various Research Design & Standard Organization (RDSO) approved products such as metal to metal relays, metal-to-carbon relays and LED signals to Indian Railways.Company commenced its operations in 1987. Since then, it expanded its operations adding products as well as manufacturing facilities. The Company is offering a variety of engineering solutions. The Company offers value added solutions such as mechanical components with wiring solutions. Its manufacturing units are located at Baroda and Halol (Panchmahal district), both in Gujarat. In addition to that, the Company manufactures standard industrial enclosures for various segments such as telecommunication, power and IT sector. On the one side, it has skill in sheet metal fabrication work as well as machining and surface treatment. On the other side, it is supplying various Research Design & Standards Organization (RDSO) approved electro-mechanical products such as Metal to Metal relays, Metal to Carbon Relays, Fuse Automatic Change Over System (FACS) and LED signals to Indian Railways. The Company supplies to various OEMs such as Alstom, Siemens Mobility, Medha Servo, CAF Power & Automation, CG Power, BHEL, Hind Rectifier, and Sepsa Medha for both the domestic and export markets. The company has a collaboration with Schlafhorst, Germany, which is a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Saurer group. Schlafhorst increased its equity stake in Padmatex Engineering to 55.52% and renamed it Schlafhorst Engineering. The increase in collaborators stake is a part of Saurers global strategy to create a wider base for manufacturing plants in the rapidly growing Asian markets. Mafatlal Industries holds an 11% equity stake in the company.SEL, which manufactures automatic winding machines for the textile industry, has been facing stiff competition from international manufacturers. Textile manufacturers have been opting for imports of second-hand automatic winding machines which work out to be cheaper. Moreover, there is a flood of automatic winding machines from Japanese manufacturers. Gujarat Textronics is the subsidiary of SEL. The company has introduced a new model -- Autoconer 238 -- which has received a good market response.Due to the reduction in the consumption of textiles the Vadodara factory closed from 01.05.1999, after implementing VRS and transferring the remaining employees to Halol. Also during the year 1999, the company has been declared as a Sick company by the BIFR and ICICI its operating agency proposes to submit a revival plan shortly.Assuming that the institutions will support the company and the Government of Gujarat would grant Vadodara property zone change from industrial to commercial/residential, a revival proposal has been submitted to ICICI in Jul.00 to enable them to finally prepare a rehabilitation scheme and submitting it to BIFR.In 2006, the Company sold its Vadodara Plant for Rs. 165.2 Million as per guidelines specified in the Revival Scheme, which was approved by the BIFR. During the year 2012, the Honble High Court, Gujarat had vide its Order dated March 23, 2012 sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Integra India Group Company Limited (IIGCL) into Integra Engineering India Limited (IEIL) with Appointed date, 01 January, 2011, which became effective on 11th June, 2012. Consequently, the business Undertakings of erstwhile IIGCL was termed as Unit-II of the Company upon the said Scheme becoming effective.During the year 2012, the Company made substantial investments in new machinery and in upgrading technology and revamping the existing production facilities. It introduced the version of Draw Frame Machine (PADAMATEX 720AL) during the end of 2012. Gorba Integra Systems Private Limited (GISPL), a Joint Venture Company of Integra India Group Company Limited and Gorba AG, Switzerland, which held 50% stake in Integra India Group Company Limited, amalgamated with the Company and pursuant to the amalgamation of Integra India Group Company Limited with Integra Engineering India Limited, GISPL became JV Company of the Company in year 2013.