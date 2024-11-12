iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integra Engineering India Ltd Board Meeting

230.4
(-1.77%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Integra Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of interim dividend on 4% Non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares (unlisted) and other business/matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other business matter Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Integra Engg.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Engineering India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.