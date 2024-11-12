|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of interim dividend on 4% Non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares (unlisted) and other business/matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other business matter Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.