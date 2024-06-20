|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Jul 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|AGM 17/07/2024 Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting of Integra Engineering India Limited along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 Intimation of Book Closure and Cut-off date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024) Proceedings of the Forty-second (42nd) Annual General Meeting of Integra Engineering India Limited held on July 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Declaration of voting results of 42nd AGM and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
