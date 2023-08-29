(I) The Board considered and approved sub-division/split of existing equity shares Intimation of Record Date for Split/Sub-Division of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (506943) RECORD DATE 18.09.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity share of Rs.2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/09/2023 DR-616/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE572A01028 of Rs. 2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/09/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.09.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230901-42 dated September 01, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (506943) New ISIN No. INE572A01036 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.2/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-09-2023 (DR-616/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.09.2023)