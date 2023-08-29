iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Split

1,748
(-2.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

J B Chemicals & CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split24 May 202318 Sep 202318 Sep 202321
(I) The Board considered and approved sub-division/split of existing equity shares Intimation of Record Date for Split/Sub-Division of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (506943) RECORD DATE 18.09.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity share of Rs.2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/09/2023 DR-616/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE572A01028 of Rs. 2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/09/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.09.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230901-42 dated September 01, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code J.B.CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (506943) New ISIN No. INE572A01036 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.2/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-09-2023 (DR-616/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.09.2023)

J B Chemicals &: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.