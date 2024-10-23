iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Structures Ltd Book Closer

23.32
(2.51%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Jyoti Structures CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser18 Oct 20242 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Intimation for Book Closure
BookCloser12 Jul 202427 Jul 20243 Aug 2024
Annual General Meeting
BookCloser16 Feb 20245 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Intimation for Book closure

Jyoti Structures: Related News

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

Jyoti Structures secures ₹450 Crore order from Adani Energy

23 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

In August, the business secured a ₹106 Crore order from a renowned private developer to supply towers for a 765 kV transmission line.

