Kaiser Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.26
5.26
5.26
5.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.47
-0.53
-0.57
-0.54
Net Worth
4.79
4.73
4.69
4.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.12
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.79
4.73
4.81
4.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.59
4.57
4.54
4.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
Networking Capital
0.03
0.11
0.18
0.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.18
0.27
0.24
Debtor Days
205.48
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.06
0.03
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
Creditor Days
42.81
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.08
-0.08
-0.06
Cash
0.15
0.05
0.07
0.06
Total Assets
4.78
4.73
4.8
4.82
No Record Found
