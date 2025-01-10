iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaiser Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

5.74
(-4.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaiser Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.26

5.26

5.26

5.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.47

-0.53

-0.57

-0.54

Net Worth

4.79

4.73

4.69

4.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.12

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.79

4.73

4.81

4.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.59

4.57

4.54

4.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0.01

0.02

Networking Capital

0.03

0.11

0.18

0.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.18

0.27

0.24

Debtor Days

205.48

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.06

0.03

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

Creditor Days

42.81

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

Cash

0.15

0.05

0.07

0.06

Total Assets

4.78

4.73

4.8

4.82

Kaiser Corporat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaiser Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.