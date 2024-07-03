Kaiser Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
22.15
6.01
20.56
8.86
11.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.15
6.01
20.56
8.86
11.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.69
0.09
0.19
0.92
Total Income
22.5
6.7
20.65
9.05
12.68
Total Expenditure
20.82
13.45
19.84
10.32
15.06
PBIDT
1.68
-6.75
0.8
-1.27
-2.37
Interest
1.23
0.58
0.55
0.56
0.59
PBDT
0.45
-7.33
0.25
-1.83
-2.97
Depreciation
0.13
0.15
0.15
0.18
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.17
0
0.03
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
-7.48
0.08
-2
-3.19
Minority Interest After NP
0.09
-3.35
0.04
-0.88
-1.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.06
-4.13
0.05
-1.12
-1.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.05
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.06
-4.13
0.05
-1.12
-1.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
-1.42
0.01
-0.21
-0.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.26
5.26
5.26
5.26
5.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.58
-112.31
3.89
-14.33
-20.15
PBDTM(%)
2.03
-121.96
1.21
-20.65
-25.25
PATM(%)
0.67
-124.45
0.38
-22.57
-27.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.