Kaiser Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.22
(1.30%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

22.15

6.01

20.56

8.86

11.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.15

6.01

20.56

8.86

11.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0.69

0.09

0.19

0.92

Total Income

22.5

6.7

20.65

9.05

12.68

Total Expenditure

20.82

13.45

19.84

10.32

15.06

PBIDT

1.68

-6.75

0.8

-1.27

-2.37

Interest

1.23

0.58

0.55

0.56

0.59

PBDT

0.45

-7.33

0.25

-1.83

-2.97

Depreciation

0.13

0.15

0.15

0.18

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.17

0

0.03

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

-7.48

0.08

-2

-3.19

Minority Interest After NP

0.09

-3.35

0.04

-0.88

-1.43

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.06

-4.13

0.05

-1.12

-1.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.05

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.06

-4.13

0.05

-1.12

-1.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

-1.42

0.01

-0.21

-0.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.26

5.26

5.26

5.26

5.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.58

-112.31

3.89

-14.33

-20.15

PBDTM(%)

2.03

-121.96

1.21

-20.65

-25.25

PATM(%)

0.67

-124.45

0.38

-22.57

-27.12

