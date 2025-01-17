Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,540
|88.01
|15,424.87
|48.06
|0.1
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
138.75
|13.5
|3,170.38
|3.25
|1.86
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
260.5
|24.5
|2,731.85
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
126.35
|58.37
|1,258.81
|-10.63
|0.4
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
147
|24.38
|881.63
|8.78
|0.84
|134.64
|35.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.