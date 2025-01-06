Kaiser Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0.06
0
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.01
Equity raised
-1
-0.95
-0.99
-1.06
Investing
0.01
0
0.02
0.01
Financing
0.2
0.09
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.76
-0.83
-0.96
-1.03
