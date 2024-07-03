Summary

Kaiser Corporation Ltd (KCL) was incorporated in Sep.93 in the State of Maharashtra as Private Limited Company. On 15th March, 1995, the Company got converted into Public Limited with the name Kaiser Press Limited. On 5th November 2013, the name of Company was changed to Kaiser Corporation Limited. The Company was promoted by Jehangir R Patel. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Printing of Labels, Articles of Stationery, Magazines and Cartons. KCL has diversified into in Engineering Goods, Electric and Mechanical Heat Tracing and Turnkey Projects through its Subsidiaries.The company set up a project consisting of two divisions -- plastic division, for manufacturing plastic containers and printing division, for quality printing and manufacturing of self-adhesive labels and cartons, at Thane. In Mar.96, it came out with a public issue of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 135 lac, to part-finance its project.During period 2006-07, the Company acquired Printing Business of Kaiser-E-Hind Pvt Ltd on a going concern basis. Again, it acquired 46.44% stake in Xicon International Limited, an Infrastructure Company. In 2008-09, the Company acquired an Engineering company Viz Powertel Engineering Pvt. Limited and consequently, Powertel Engineering Pvt. Limited became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 22.02.2009

