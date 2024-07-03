iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaiser Corporation Ltd Share Price

6.04
(-0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6
  • Day's High6.19
  • 52 Wk High20.45
  • Prev. Close6.1
  • Day's Low5.8
  • 52 Wk Low 5.99
  • Turnover (lac)4.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.91
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kaiser Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

6

Prev. Close

6.1

Turnover(Lac.)

4.68

Day's High

6.19

Day's Low

5.8

52 Week's High

20.45

52 Week's Low

5.99

Book Value

0.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.78

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Kaiser Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kaiser Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kaiser Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.01%

Foreign: 4.00%

Indian: 55.51%

Non-Promoter- 40.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kaiser Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.26

5.26

5.26

5.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.47

-0.53

-0.57

-0.54

Net Worth

4.79

4.73

4.69

4.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.42

0.66

0.65

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-35.57

0.45

-0.04

17.57

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.19

-0.17

-0.13

As % of sales

23.85

28.77

27.09

20.88

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.29

-0.27

-0.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.04

0

0.01

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.06

0.06

0

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.57

0.45

-0.04

17.57

Op profit growth

296.27

-4,125

-97.81

94.68

EBIT growth

492.95

-136.59

-50.76

-84.27

Net profit growth

58.48

-234.13

-49.39

112.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25.58

18.85

33.05

23.51

16.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.58

18.85

33.05

23.51

16.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

1.54

0.16

0.09

0.69

Kaiser Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kaiser Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B L Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra R. Vaze

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anagha Korde

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohinton Daroga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaiser Corporation Ltd

Summary

Kaiser Corporation Ltd (KCL) was incorporated in Sep.93 in the State of Maharashtra as Private Limited Company. On 15th March, 1995, the Company got converted into Public Limited with the name Kaiser Press Limited. On 5th November 2013, the name of Company was changed to Kaiser Corporation Limited. The Company was promoted by Jehangir R Patel. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Printing of Labels, Articles of Stationery, Magazines and Cartons. KCL has diversified into in Engineering Goods, Electric and Mechanical Heat Tracing and Turnkey Projects through its Subsidiaries.The company set up a project consisting of two divisions -- plastic division, for manufacturing plastic containers and printing division, for quality printing and manufacturing of self-adhesive labels and cartons, at Thane. In Mar.96, it came out with a public issue of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 135 lac, to part-finance its project.During period 2006-07, the Company acquired Printing Business of Kaiser-E-Hind Pvt Ltd on a going concern basis. Again, it acquired 46.44% stake in Xicon International Limited, an Infrastructure Company. In 2008-09, the Company acquired an Engineering company Viz Powertel Engineering Pvt. Limited and consequently, Powertel Engineering Pvt. Limited became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 22.02.2009
Company FAQs

What is the Kaiser Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Kaiser Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaiser Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaiser Corporation Ltd is ₹31.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaiser Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaiser Corporation Ltd is 0 and 6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaiser Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaiser Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaiser Corporation Ltd is ₹5.99 and ₹20.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaiser Corporation Ltd?

Kaiser Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.61%, 3 Years at 27.83%, 1 Year at -56.83%, 6 Month at -39.30%, 3 Month at -29.97% and 1 Month at -22.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaiser Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaiser Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.48 %

