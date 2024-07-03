Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹6
Prev. Close₹6.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.68
Day's High₹6.19
Day's Low₹5.8
52 Week's High₹20.45
52 Week's Low₹5.99
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.78
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.26
5.26
5.26
5.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.47
-0.53
-0.57
-0.54
Net Worth
4.79
4.73
4.69
4.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.42
0.66
0.65
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-35.57
0.45
-0.04
17.57
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.19
-0.17
-0.13
As % of sales
23.85
28.77
27.09
20.88
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.29
-0.27
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0.06
0
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.57
0.45
-0.04
17.57
Op profit growth
296.27
-4,125
-97.81
94.68
EBIT growth
492.95
-136.59
-50.76
-84.27
Net profit growth
58.48
-234.13
-49.39
112.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25.58
18.85
33.05
23.51
16.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.58
18.85
33.05
23.51
16.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
1.54
0.16
0.09
0.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B L Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra R. Vaze
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anagha Korde
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohinton Daroga
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kaiser Corporation Ltd
Summary
Kaiser Corporation Ltd (KCL) was incorporated in Sep.93 in the State of Maharashtra as Private Limited Company. On 15th March, 1995, the Company got converted into Public Limited with the name Kaiser Press Limited. On 5th November 2013, the name of Company was changed to Kaiser Corporation Limited. The Company was promoted by Jehangir R Patel. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Printing of Labels, Articles of Stationery, Magazines and Cartons. KCL has diversified into in Engineering Goods, Electric and Mechanical Heat Tracing and Turnkey Projects through its Subsidiaries.The company set up a project consisting of two divisions -- plastic division, for manufacturing plastic containers and printing division, for quality printing and manufacturing of self-adhesive labels and cartons, at Thane. In Mar.96, it came out with a public issue of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 135 lac, to part-finance its project.During period 2006-07, the Company acquired Printing Business of Kaiser-E-Hind Pvt Ltd on a going concern basis. Again, it acquired 46.44% stake in Xicon International Limited, an Infrastructure Company. In 2008-09, the Company acquired an Engineering company Viz Powertel Engineering Pvt. Limited and consequently, Powertel Engineering Pvt. Limited became subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 22.02.2009
Read More
The Kaiser Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaiser Corporation Ltd is ₹31.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaiser Corporation Ltd is 0 and 6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaiser Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaiser Corporation Ltd is ₹5.99 and ₹20.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaiser Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.61%, 3 Years at 27.83%, 1 Year at -56.83%, 6 Month at -39.30%, 3 Month at -29.97% and 1 Month at -22.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.