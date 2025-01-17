Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.71
0.13
-28.66
-9.82
Op profit growth
-314.34
96.69
-149.92
-18.28
EBIT growth
-524.28
-24.2
-157.82
-7.35
Net profit growth
-223.43
-35.8
-412.58
-1.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.63
-7.32
-3.73
5.33
EBIT margin
10.01
-3.48
-4.6
5.67
Net profit margin
3.97
-4.75
-7.42
1.69
RoCE
15.36
-4.34
-6.05
10.68
RoNW
3.97
-3.42
-4.99
1.51
RoA
1.52
-1.48
-2.44
0.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.33
-0.25
0
0.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.13
-0.19
-0.29
0
Book value per share
1.2
1.02
1.07
1.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.18
0
82.14
P/CEPS
2.94
-6.35
4,320.88
P/B
0.32
1.73
4.91
EV/EBIDTA
3.42
-34.59
19.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
10.89
1
2.62
-49.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
222.12
210.55
216.93
182.01
Inventory days
33.3
39.68
25.37
16.71
Creditor days
-135.79
-97.55
-118.45
-117.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.96
0.73
1.75
-2.46
Net debt / equity
1.07
1.02
0.53
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
2.72
-4.76
-5.12
1.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46
-45.52
-42.92
-46.39
Employee costs
-7.2
-14.09
-14.26
-10.39
Other costs
-36.15
-47.7
-46.53
-37.87
