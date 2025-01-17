iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaiser Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

4.89
(-2.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.71

0.13

-28.66

-9.82

Op profit growth

-314.34

96.69

-149.92

-18.28

EBIT growth

-524.28

-24.2

-157.82

-7.35

Net profit growth

-223.43

-35.8

-412.58

-1.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.63

-7.32

-3.73

5.33

EBIT margin

10.01

-3.48

-4.6

5.67

Net profit margin

3.97

-4.75

-7.42

1.69

RoCE

15.36

-4.34

-6.05

10.68

RoNW

3.97

-3.42

-4.99

1.51

RoA

1.52

-1.48

-2.44

0.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.33

-0.25

0

0.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.13

-0.19

-0.29

0

Book value per share

1.2

1.02

1.07

1.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.18

0

82.14

P/CEPS

2.94

-6.35

4,320.88

P/B

0.32

1.73

4.91

EV/EBIDTA

3.42

-34.59

19.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

10.89

1

2.62

-49.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

222.12

210.55

216.93

182.01

Inventory days

33.3

39.68

25.37

16.71

Creditor days

-135.79

-97.55

-118.45

-117.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.96

0.73

1.75

-2.46

Net debt / equity

1.07

1.02

0.53

0.35

Net debt / op. profit

2.72

-4.76

-5.12

1.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46

-45.52

-42.92

-46.39

Employee costs

-7.2

-14.09

-14.26

-10.39

Other costs

-36.15

-47.7

-46.53

-37.87

