iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaiser Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.12
(-0.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaiser Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.42

0.66

0.65

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-35.57

0.45

-0.04

17.57

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.19

-0.17

-0.13

As % of sales

23.85

28.77

27.09

20.88

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.29

-0.27

-0.24

As % of sales

57.91

44.43

41.33

37.02

Other costs

-0.14

-0.19

-0.2

-0.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.19

29.22

31.5

39.31

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.01

0

0.01

OPM

-14.96

-2.43

0.06

2.77

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.04

0

0.01

0.03

Taxes

0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

-26.19

138.29

-1.18

-16.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.02

0.01

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

-0.02

0.01

0.03

yoy growth (%)

58.48

-234.13

-49.39

112.9

NPM

-8.32

-3.38

2.53

5

Kaiser Corporat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaiser Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.