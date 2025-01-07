Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.42
0.66
0.65
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-35.57
0.45
-0.04
17.57
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.19
-0.17
-0.13
As % of sales
23.85
28.77
27.09
20.88
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.29
-0.27
-0.24
As % of sales
57.91
44.43
41.33
37.02
Other costs
-0.14
-0.19
-0.2
-0.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.19
29.22
31.5
39.31
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.01
0
0.01
OPM
-14.96
-2.43
0.06
2.77
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0.01
0.03
Taxes
0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-26.19
138.29
-1.18
-16.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.02
0.01
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.02
0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
58.48
-234.13
-49.39
112.9
NPM
-8.32
-3.38
2.53
5
