In Compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015; we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kaiser Corporation Limited at their meeting held on Friday, June 28, 2024; had discussed the matters related to the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11.00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Outcome and Voting Results of the 31st Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)