Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Kaiser Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone/Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) 1) Independent Auditors Review Report on the quarterly/half yearly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 duly signed by Auditors. 2) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 in your prescribed proforma duly signed by the Managing Director. 3) Independent Auditors Review Report on the quarterly/half yearly Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 duly signed by Auditors. 4) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 in your prescribed proforma duly signed by the Managing Director. 5) Outcome/Proceedings of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Kaiser Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone/Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 1) Independent Auditors Review Report on the quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 duly signed by Auditors. 2) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 in your prescribed proforma duly signed by the Managing Director. 3) Independent Auditors Review Report on the quarterly Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 duly signed by Auditors. 4) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 in your prescribed proforma duly signed by the Managing Director. 5) Outcome/Proceedings of the Board Meeting dated August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Kaiser Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kaiser Corporation Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to 1. To approve and consider the changes in Corporate Governance Report 2. To approve and consider the changes in Secretarial Audit Report 3. To approve and consider the changes in Directors Report. In Compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015; we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kaiser Corporation Limited at their meeting held on Thursday, July 18, 2024; had discussed and approved the following matters 1. Approval of the changes made to the Corporate Governance Report 2. Approval of the changes made to the Secretarial Audit Report 3. Approval of the changes made to the Directors Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Kaiser Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Renewal of Bank Corporate Guarantee In Compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015; we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kaiser Corporation Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024; had discussed the matters related to renew the Bank Corporate Guarantee which will be issued by the company on behalf of M/s Xicon International Ltd. with respect to the credit facilities been provided by Bank of India (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Kaiser Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The date and time of the 31st Annual General Meeting 2. Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting 3. The dates of the Book closure 4. To finalize the E voting period and cut off date 5. To approve Corporate Governance Report. 6. To appoint the Scrutinizer 7. To appoint the Internal Auditor of the Company 8. To consider the reappointment of Managing Director 9. To note the transaction entered with related party 10. To consider the rotation of Director Any other matter with permission of the Board. In Compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015; we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kaiser Corporation Limited at their meeting held on Friday, June 28, 2024; had discussed the matters related to the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 - Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Kaiser Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015; we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30 2024 at 3.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company interalia to discuss consider and approve the Standalone / Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for financial results of quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 1. Independent Auditors Reports on quarterly and year to date on the Standalone Financial Statements duly signed by Auditors. 2. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 in your prescribed proforma duly signed by the Managing Director 3. Independent Auditors Reports on quarterly and year to date on the Consolidated Financial Statements duly signed by Auditors. 4. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 in your prescribed proforma duly signed by the Managing Director. 5. Declaration in case of Audit Reports with unmodified option. 6. Outcome/Proceedings of the Board Meeting dated 30th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024