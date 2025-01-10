Kisan Mouldings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
119.46
33.86
33.86
33.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.93
-97.57
-43.44
41.31
Net Worth
202.39
-63.71
-9.58
75.17
Minority Interest
Debt
6.38
244.88
229.63
226.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
208.77
181.17
220.05
301.54
Fixed Assets
141.36
102.52
108.99
116.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
38.19
38.19
38.19
38.19
Networking Capital
-6.28
38.78
68.26
137
Inventories
38.37
67.77
89.27
156.84
Inventory Days
272.76
Sundry Debtors
27.62
57.97
69.72
71.75
Debtor Days
124.78
Other Current Assets
13.54
27.73
28.82
35.6
Sundry Creditors
-50.65
-54.07
-56.41
-65.65
Creditor Days
114.17
Other Current Liabilities
-35.16
-60.62
-63.14
-61.54
Cash
35.5
1.61
4.53
9.47
Total Assets
208.78
181.18
220.05
301.55
