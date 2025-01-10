iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Balance Sheet

52.5
(-3.90%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

119.46

33.86

33.86

33.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.93

-97.57

-43.44

41.31

Net Worth

202.39

-63.71

-9.58

75.17

Minority Interest

Debt

6.38

244.88

229.63

226.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

208.77

181.17

220.05

301.54

Fixed Assets

141.36

102.52

108.99

116.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.08

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

38.19

38.19

38.19

38.19

Networking Capital

-6.28

38.78

68.26

137

Inventories

38.37

67.77

89.27

156.84

Inventory Days

272.76

Sundry Debtors

27.62

57.97

69.72

71.75

Debtor Days

124.78

Other Current Assets

13.54

27.73

28.82

35.6

Sundry Creditors

-50.65

-54.07

-56.41

-65.65

Creditor Days

114.17

Other Current Liabilities

-35.16

-60.62

-63.14

-61.54

Cash

35.5

1.61

4.53

9.47

Total Assets

208.78

181.18

220.05

301.55

