Kisan Mouldings Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
51.47
68.26
59.48
66.19
61.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.47
68.26
59.48
66.19
61.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.17
87.43
2.31
1
Total Income
51.59
68.43
146.91
68.5
62.33
Total Expenditure
50.15
63.64
72.59
76.77
61.9
PBIDT
1.43
4.79
74.33
-8.27
0.42
Interest
0.44
0.2
-17.39
6.45
6.53
PBDT
1
4.59
91.72
-14.72
-6.11
Depreciation
1.49
1.59
1.85
1.9
1.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.49
3
89.87
-16.62
-8.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.49
3
89.87
-16.62
-8.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
85.75
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.49
3
4.12
-16.62
-8.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
0.25
25.48
-4.91
-2.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
119.46
119.46
119.46
33.86
33.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.77
7.01
124.96
-12.49
0.68
PBDTM(%)
1.94
6.72
154.2
-22.23
-9.96
PATM(%)
-0.95
4.39
151.09
-25.1
-13.06
