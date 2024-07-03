iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Quarterly Results

54.15
(-1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

51.47

68.26

59.48

66.19

61.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.47

68.26

59.48

66.19

61.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.17

87.43

2.31

1

Total Income

51.59

68.43

146.91

68.5

62.33

Total Expenditure

50.15

63.64

72.59

76.77

61.9

PBIDT

1.43

4.79

74.33

-8.27

0.42

Interest

0.44

0.2

-17.39

6.45

6.53

PBDT

1

4.59

91.72

-14.72

-6.11

Depreciation

1.49

1.59

1.85

1.9

1.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.49

3

89.87

-16.62

-8.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.49

3

89.87

-16.62

-8.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

85.75

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.49

3

4.12

-16.62

-8.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

0.25

25.48

-4.91

-2.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

119.46

119.46

119.46

33.86

33.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.77

7.01

124.96

-12.49

0.68

PBDTM(%)

1.94

6.72

154.2

-22.23

-9.96

PATM(%)

-0.95

4.39

151.09

-25.1

-13.06

