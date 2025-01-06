iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kisan Mouldings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.25
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kisan Mouldings Ltd

Kisan Mouldings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-47.76

-56.64

-3.65

-13.1

Depreciation

-10.57

-11.52

-14.13

-12.07

Tax paid

0.66

14.55

3.76

12.13

Working capital

12.79

-64.57

39.59

9.91

Other operating items

Operating

-44.88

-118.18

25.57

-3.12

Capital expenditure

0.87

-31.74

11.88

-50.37

Free cash flow

-44.01

-149.92

37.45

-53.49

Equity raised

177.06

270.77

230.94

116.87

Investing

0

0

0

0.01

Financing

62.09

-25.97

-9.66

8.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

195.13

94.88

258.73

71.87

Kisan Mouldings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kisan Mouldings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.