Kisan Mouldings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-47.76
-56.64
-3.65
-13.1
Depreciation
-10.57
-11.52
-14.13
-12.07
Tax paid
0.66
14.55
3.76
12.13
Working capital
12.79
-64.57
39.59
9.91
Other operating items
Operating
-44.88
-118.18
25.57
-3.12
Capital expenditure
0.87
-31.74
11.88
-50.37
Free cash flow
-44.01
-149.92
37.45
-53.49
Equity raised
177.06
270.77
230.94
116.87
Investing
0
0
0
0.01
Financing
62.09
-25.97
-9.66
8.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
195.13
94.88
258.73
71.87
