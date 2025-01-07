iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.02
(-1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

209.87

247.6

473.6

435.47

yoy growth (%)

-15.23

-47.71

8.75

-6.23

Raw materials

-158.87

-193.81

-330.19

-299.86

As % of sales

75.69

78.27

69.72

68.85

Employee costs

-9.59

-12.9

-20.12

-16.53

As % of sales

4.57

5.21

4.24

3.79

Other costs

-50.69

-61.43

-82.26

-83.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.15

24.81

17.37

19.26

Operating profit

-9.28

-20.54

41.01

35.19

OPM

-4.42

-8.29

8.65

8.08

Depreciation

-10.57

-11.52

-14.13

-12.07

Interest expense

-30.08

-31.65

-35.87

-38.05

Other income

2.16

7.08

5.34

1.83

Profit before tax

-47.76

-56.64

-3.65

-13.1

Taxes

0.66

14.55

3.76

12.13

Tax rate

-1.38

-25.69

-103.16

-92.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-47.1

-42.08

0.11

-0.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-47.1

-42.08

0.11

-0.96

yoy growth (%)

11.92

-36,444.64

-111.95

-93.67

NPM

-22.44

-16.99

0.02

-0.22

