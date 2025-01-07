Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
209.87
247.6
473.6
435.47
yoy growth (%)
-15.23
-47.71
8.75
-6.23
Raw materials
-158.87
-193.81
-330.19
-299.86
As % of sales
75.69
78.27
69.72
68.85
Employee costs
-9.59
-12.9
-20.12
-16.53
As % of sales
4.57
5.21
4.24
3.79
Other costs
-50.69
-61.43
-82.26
-83.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.15
24.81
17.37
19.26
Operating profit
-9.28
-20.54
41.01
35.19
OPM
-4.42
-8.29
8.65
8.08
Depreciation
-10.57
-11.52
-14.13
-12.07
Interest expense
-30.08
-31.65
-35.87
-38.05
Other income
2.16
7.08
5.34
1.83
Profit before tax
-47.76
-56.64
-3.65
-13.1
Taxes
0.66
14.55
3.76
12.13
Tax rate
-1.38
-25.69
-103.16
-92.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-47.1
-42.08
0.11
-0.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-47.1
-42.08
0.11
-0.96
yoy growth (%)
11.92
-36,444.64
-111.95
-93.67
NPM
-22.44
-16.99
0.02
-0.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.