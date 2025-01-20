Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.25
-53.59
-4.57
16.6
Op profit growth
-54.57
-169.13
-28.72
17.75
EBIT growth
-28.87
-247.21
-48.31
30.37
Net profit growth
12.11
334.62
-2,367.57
-149.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.42
-8.26
5.54
7.42
EBIT margin
-8.43
-10.05
3.16
5.85
Net profit margin
-22.48
-16.99
-1.81
0.07
RoCE
-5.75
-7.17
4.32
8.62
RoNW
-11.88
-7.31
-1.42
0.07
RoA
-3.83
-3.03
-0.61
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.94
-12.43
0
0.13
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-17.05
-15.83
-6.96
-4.04
Book value per share
22.3
36.31
48.64
51.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.19
-0.57
0
1,180.38
P/CEPS
-0.97
-0.45
-6.51
-37.9
P/B
0.74
0.19
0.93
2.98
EV/EBIDTA
-38.36
-14.48
11.2
15.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.38
-25.69
-38.31
-113.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
142.92
176.23
105.7
93.96
Inventory days
280.18
255.06
129.08
112.17
Creditor days
-158.57
-177.18
-109.01
-97.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.58
0.78
-0.51
-0.91
Net debt / equity
2.87
1.37
1.16
1.15
Net debt / op. profit
-23.37
-8.27
6.47
4.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.69
-78.28
-74.05
-74.24
Employee costs
-4.57
-5.21
-3.68
-3.6
Other costs
-24.15
-24.77
-16.7
-14.73
