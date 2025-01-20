iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Key Ratios

54
(2.58%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:04:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kisan Mouldings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.25

-53.59

-4.57

16.6

Op profit growth

-54.57

-169.13

-28.72

17.75

EBIT growth

-28.87

-247.21

-48.31

30.37

Net profit growth

12.11

334.62

-2,367.57

-149.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.42

-8.26

5.54

7.42

EBIT margin

-8.43

-10.05

3.16

5.85

Net profit margin

-22.48

-16.99

-1.81

0.07

RoCE

-5.75

-7.17

4.32

8.62

RoNW

-11.88

-7.31

-1.42

0.07

RoA

-3.83

-3.03

-0.61

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.94

-12.43

0

0.13

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-17.05

-15.83

-6.96

-4.04

Book value per share

22.3

36.31

48.64

51.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.19

-0.57

0

1,180.38

P/CEPS

-0.97

-0.45

-6.51

-37.9

P/B

0.74

0.19

0.93

2.98

EV/EBIDTA

-38.36

-14.48

11.2

15.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.38

-25.69

-38.31

-113.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

142.92

176.23

105.7

93.96

Inventory days

280.18

255.06

129.08

112.17

Creditor days

-158.57

-177.18

-109.01

-97.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.58

0.78

-0.51

-0.91

Net debt / equity

2.87

1.37

1.16

1.15

Net debt / op. profit

-23.37

-8.27

6.47

4.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.69

-78.28

-74.05

-74.24

Employee costs

-4.57

-5.21

-3.68

-3.6

Other costs

-24.15

-24.77

-16.7

-14.73

