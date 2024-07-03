iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Share Price

56
(0.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

  • Open55.9
  • Day's High58.73
  • 52 Wk High93.47
  • Prev. Close55.94
  • Day's Low53.65
  • 52 Wk Low 12.6
  • Turnover (lac)14.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)668.99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kisan Mouldings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

55.9

Prev. Close

55.94

Turnover(Lac.)

14.47

Day's High

58.73

Day's Low

53.65

52 Week's High

93.47

52 Week's Low

12.6

Book Value

13.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

668.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kisan Mouldings Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kisan Mouldings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kisan Mouldings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 33.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kisan Mouldings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

119.46

33.86

33.86

33.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.93

-97.57

-43.44

41.31

Net Worth

202.39

-63.71

-9.58

75.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

209.87

247.6

473.6

435.47

yoy growth (%)

-15.23

-47.71

8.75

-6.23

Raw materials

-158.87

-193.81

-330.19

-299.86

As % of sales

75.69

78.27

69.72

68.85

Employee costs

-9.59

-12.9

-20.12

-16.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-47.76

-56.64

-3.65

-13.1

Depreciation

-10.57

-11.52

-14.13

-12.07

Tax paid

0.66

14.55

3.76

12.13

Working capital

12.79

-64.57

39.59

9.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.23

-47.71

8.75

-6.23

Op profit growth

-54.83

-150.1

16.52

25.45

EBIT growth

-29.23

-177.55

29.11

39.44

Net profit growth

11.92

-36,444.64

-111.95

-93.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

268.01

272.99

307.17

209.88

247.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

268.01

272.99

307.17

209.88

247.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

91.34

2.47

3.71

2.16

7.09

Kisan Mouldings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kisan Mouldings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjeev A Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Rishav Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay Indukumar Joshi

Non Executive Director

Arun Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ajay Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Abhilash Lal

Independent Director

H S U Kamath

Independent Director

Asha Anil Agarwal

Independent Director

Sunil Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kisan Mouldings Ltd

Summary

Kisan Mouldings was incorporated in Nov.89 as Sanwaria Synthetics Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1993. It acquired its present name in Nov.93. It was promoted by Ramesh J Aggarwal and Satish J Aggarwal. The Company is a well-known brand in the PVC Pipes, Fittings and Allied Products. Its pipes and fittings are widely used for water management, irrigation, water distribution, cable ducting, drinking water, tube wells and sewage disposal systems. The Company has engaged itself in manufacturing of Custom Moulded Articles and Moulded Furniture. It has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India through independent distributors.The company initially set-up a project for manufacturing SWR rigid PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 600 tpa at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Phase-I of the project commenced production of SWR PVC fittings in Apr.94. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the project. After this, the company expanded and diversified its product range by manufacturing rigid PVC threaded / plumbing fittings, large sized rigid PVC agriculture / pressure pipe fittings and ABS flush tanks, which was completed in 1995.During 1996-97, the entire range of dies and moulds has envisaged under the expansion project has been completed and the commercial production and marketing of flush tanks has also been started during the year.In 1997-98, it had taken up the project for SWR fitting 90 MM size with
Company FAQs

What is the Kisan Mouldings Ltd share price today?

The Kisan Mouldings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kisan Mouldings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kisan Mouldings Ltd is ₹668.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kisan Mouldings Ltd is 0 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kisan Mouldings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kisan Mouldings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kisan Mouldings Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹93.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kisan Mouldings Ltd?

Kisan Mouldings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.29%, 3 Years at 51.78%, 1 Year at 322.19%, 6 Month at -17.98%, 3 Month at -15.50% and 1 Month at -11.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kisan Mouldings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kisan Mouldings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.65 %
Institutions - 0.54 %
Public - 33.81 %

