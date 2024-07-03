Summary

Kisan Mouldings was incorporated in Nov.89 as Sanwaria Synthetics Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1993. It acquired its present name in Nov.93. It was promoted by Ramesh J Aggarwal and Satish J Aggarwal. The Company is a well-known brand in the PVC Pipes, Fittings and Allied Products. Its pipes and fittings are widely used for water management, irrigation, water distribution, cable ducting, drinking water, tube wells and sewage disposal systems. The Company has engaged itself in manufacturing of Custom Moulded Articles and Moulded Furniture. It has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India through independent distributors.The company initially set-up a project for manufacturing SWR rigid PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 600 tpa at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Phase-I of the project commenced production of SWR PVC fittings in Apr.94. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the project. After this, the company expanded and diversified its product range by manufacturing rigid PVC threaded / plumbing fittings, large sized rigid PVC agriculture / pressure pipe fittings and ABS flush tanks, which was completed in 1995.During 1996-97, the entire range of dies and moulds has envisaged under the expansion project has been completed and the commercial production and marketing of flush tanks has also been started during the year.In 1997-98, it had taken up the project for SWR fitting 90 MM size with

