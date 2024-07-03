SectorPlastic products
Open₹55.9
Prev. Close₹55.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.47
Day's High₹58.73
Day's Low₹53.65
52 Week's High₹93.47
52 Week's Low₹12.6
Book Value₹13.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)668.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
119.46
33.86
33.86
33.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.93
-97.57
-43.44
41.31
Net Worth
202.39
-63.71
-9.58
75.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
209.87
247.6
473.6
435.47
yoy growth (%)
-15.23
-47.71
8.75
-6.23
Raw materials
-158.87
-193.81
-330.19
-299.86
As % of sales
75.69
78.27
69.72
68.85
Employee costs
-9.59
-12.9
-20.12
-16.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-47.76
-56.64
-3.65
-13.1
Depreciation
-10.57
-11.52
-14.13
-12.07
Tax paid
0.66
14.55
3.76
12.13
Working capital
12.79
-64.57
39.59
9.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.23
-47.71
8.75
-6.23
Op profit growth
-54.83
-150.1
16.52
25.45
EBIT growth
-29.23
-177.55
29.11
39.44
Net profit growth
11.92
-36,444.64
-111.95
-93.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
268.01
272.99
307.17
209.88
247.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
268.01
272.99
307.17
209.88
247.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
91.34
2.47
3.71
2.16
7.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev A Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Rishav Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijay Indukumar Joshi
Non Executive Director
Arun Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Abhilash Lal
Independent Director
H S U Kamath
Independent Director
Asha Anil Agarwal
Independent Director
Sunil Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kisan Mouldings was incorporated in Nov.89 as Sanwaria Synthetics Pvt Ltd and was converted into a public limited company in 1993. It acquired its present name in Nov.93. It was promoted by Ramesh J Aggarwal and Satish J Aggarwal. The Company is a well-known brand in the PVC Pipes, Fittings and Allied Products. Its pipes and fittings are widely used for water management, irrigation, water distribution, cable ducting, drinking water, tube wells and sewage disposal systems. The Company has engaged itself in manufacturing of Custom Moulded Articles and Moulded Furniture. It has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India through independent distributors.The company initially set-up a project for manufacturing SWR rigid PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 600 tpa at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Phase-I of the project commenced production of SWR PVC fittings in Apr.94. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the project. After this, the company expanded and diversified its product range by manufacturing rigid PVC threaded / plumbing fittings, large sized rigid PVC agriculture / pressure pipe fittings and ABS flush tanks, which was completed in 1995.During 1996-97, the entire range of dies and moulds has envisaged under the expansion project has been completed and the commercial production and marketing of flush tanks has also been started during the year.In 1997-98, it had taken up the project for SWR fitting 90 MM size with
Read More
The Kisan Mouldings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kisan Mouldings Ltd is ₹668.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kisan Mouldings Ltd is 0 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kisan Mouldings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kisan Mouldings Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹93.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kisan Mouldings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.29%, 3 Years at 51.78%, 1 Year at 322.19%, 6 Month at -17.98%, 3 Month at -15.50% and 1 Month at -11.01%.
