KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 this is to inform you that the Meetings of Board of Directors of the Company is Schedule to be held on Wednesday October 23 2024 Inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Yearly ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review report of Statutory Auditors there on. Outcome of Board Meeting for Board Meeting dated today October 23, 2024

KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kisan Mouldings Limited has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of Board of Directors Meeting held on Thursday, June 25, 2024 regarding Submission of Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to approve Audited results. Audited Financial Results for March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors Allotment of Equity Shares. Appointment of Directors.

KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/ QIP/ or any other mode as may be considered by the board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

