Kisan Mouldings Ltd Board Meeting

Kisan Mouldings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 this is to inform you that the Meetings of Board of Directors of the Company is Schedule to be held on Wednesday October 23 2024 Inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Yearly ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review report of Statutory Auditors there on. Outcome of Board Meeting for Board Meeting dated today October 23, 2024
Board Meeting25 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kisan Mouldings Limited has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of Board of Directors Meeting held on Thursday, June 25, 2024 regarding Submission of Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to approve Audited results. Audited Financial Results for March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors Allotment of Equity Shares. Appointment of Directors.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/ QIP/ or any other mode as may be considered by the board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

