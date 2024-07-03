Kisan Mouldings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
208.52
190.66
207.19
137.46
214.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
208.52
190.66
207.19
137.46
214.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.91
1.51
1.2
1.84
6.69
Total Income
212.43
192.17
208.39
139.31
221.38
Total Expenditure
219.24
210.64
231.31
137.71
215.87
PBIDT
-6.81
-18.47
-22.92
1.6
5.52
Interest
19.21
20.33
24.43
22.04
24.85
PBDT
-26.01
-38.8
-47.35
-20.44
-19.34
Depreciation
5.69
5.99
6.65
7.88
9.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.37
-6.46
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-31.71
-44.79
-54
-27.95
-21.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-31.71
-44.79
-54
-27.95
-21.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-31.71
-44.79
-54
-27.95
-21.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.36
-13.23
-15.95
-8.25
-6.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.86
33.86
33.86
33.86
33.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.26
-9.68
-11.06
1.16
2.57
PBDTM(%)
-12.47
-20.35
-22.85
-14.86
-9
PATM(%)
-15.2
-23.49
-26.06
-20.33
-10.19
No Record Found
