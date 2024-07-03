iifl-logo-icon 1
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

55
(1.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

208.52

190.66

207.19

137.46

214.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

208.52

190.66

207.19

137.46

214.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.91

1.51

1.2

1.84

6.69

Total Income

212.43

192.17

208.39

139.31

221.38

Total Expenditure

219.24

210.64

231.31

137.71

215.87

PBIDT

-6.81

-18.47

-22.92

1.6

5.52

Interest

19.21

20.33

24.43

22.04

24.85

PBDT

-26.01

-38.8

-47.35

-20.44

-19.34

Depreciation

5.69

5.99

6.65

7.88

9.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.37

-6.46

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-31.71

-44.79

-54

-27.95

-21.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-31.71

-44.79

-54

-27.95

-21.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-31.71

-44.79

-54

-27.95

-21.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.36

-13.23

-15.95

-8.25

-6.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.86

33.86

33.86

33.86

33.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.26

-9.68

-11.06

1.16

2.57

PBDTM(%)

-12.47

-20.35

-22.85

-14.86

-9

PATM(%)

-15.2

-23.49

-26.06

-20.33

-10.19

